The New York Yankees may be in the middle of a lockout, but they promoted two player development staff members this week, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Former University of Missouri and Houston Astros farm coach Dillon Lawson joined the Yankees three years ago, working in their minor-league system as a hitting coordinator. Lawson was elevated to a major league hitting coach spot this week, with his contract expiring this off-season and in need of a new deal. The Yankees clearly didn’t want to lose Lawson, providing him with a promotion instead.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO