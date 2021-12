On Monday, University of Texas soccer player Julia Grosso announced her first professional contract with Juventus, a team in Italy's top-flight league Seria A—but that's not even her biggest accomplishment this year.At 20, the junior midfielder already has her first Olympic gold medal under her belt as she made the game-winning penalty kick to propel the Canadian national team to the top at the 2021 Summer Olympics. And later this year, Grosso and her Longhorn teammates won the Big 12 semifinals and were just edged out of the finals by TCU in front of a home crowd of over 4,000...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO