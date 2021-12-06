ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles Allegedly Furious Over Claims He Questioned Archie’s Skin Color, Wants To Apologize To Prince Harry

Prince Charles already has so many things on his plate, and he now has to deal with another issue involving his alleged claims regarding his grandson Archie’s skin color.

In its Dec. 13 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Charles became upset when his name was linked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s previous revelations during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Winfrey that one member of the royal family was concerned about what Archie’s skin color would be like because Markle is African-American.

Comments / 297

Malynda
5d ago

When I was pregnant with each of my kids everyone wondered who they would look like. Would she be olive completed like my husband or very light like me? Curly hair, brown hair, blonde hair, blue eyes or brown? Wondering these things is not racist! It’s normal human behavior!

Reply(16)
63
TheThumper
5d ago

probably tens of thousands of people questioned his skin tone. that's not racist, it's curiosity. get a life and stop trying to further divide us.

Reply(4)
65
Margaret Jarrett
5d ago

let me put a big in all u people ear I know it's hard for yall to except. we all are frome one race and that is the human race.this world is going to hell over color.wake up get out of the fog.

Reply(1)
31
