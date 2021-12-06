'RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Says She Wanted Nicki Minaj to 'Come for Her' at the Reunion

Gizelle Bryant/ Bravo

The last two parts of the "Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion saw rapper and fan of the show, Nicki Minaj, come through to grill the ladies.

Minaj did not hold back in asking the ladies the questions we all wanted to know. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy Osefo were the ladies who caught the most strays from Minaj.

Gizelle says she was with the smoke.

"Nicki Minaj was everything," Gizelle told ESSENCE. "I wasn't nervous but I could tell when she sat down she was. After like 10 minutes, she got into a groove and she was everything. Let me be clear, if Nicki is coming for you, you want her to come for you. I was like, 'bring it.'"

The mother of three continued: "She came for us a little bit and she thought that we were going to come back at her and cuss her out. We would never do that… When it was all said and done, I gave her a hug and told her, 'Nicki, you did a great job."

However, not everybody was happy with Minaj's probing.

Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett, was seen becoming upset and emotional over "the line of questioning." Minaj pressured Candiace into singing her a bit of her "Drive Back" single acapella. Candiace eventually relented, and Minaj and the other ladies were full of praise.

“Candy gurl husband rlly need to sit his ass down chi LMFAO," Minaj tweeted after seeing the footage. Chris then replied, “I don’t need to do nothing but support my wife.”