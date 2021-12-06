ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Says She Wanted Nicki Minaj to 'Come for Her' at the Reunion

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0cge_0dFTecIk00
Gizelle Bryant/ Bravo

The last two parts of the "Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion saw rapper and fan of the show, Nicki Minaj, come through to grill the ladies.

Minaj did not hold back in asking the ladies the questions we all wanted to know. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy Osefo were the ladies who caught the most strays from Minaj.

Gizelle says she was with the smoke.

"Nicki Minaj was everything," Gizelle told ESSENCE. "I wasn't nervous but I could tell when she sat down she was. After like 10 minutes, she got into a groove and she was everything. Let me be clear, if Nicki is coming for you, you want her to come for you. I was like, 'bring it.'"

The mother of three continued: "She came for us a little bit and she thought that we were going to come back at her and cuss her out. We would never do that… When it was all said and done, I gave her a hug and told her, 'Nicki, you did a great job."

However, not everybody was happy with Minaj's probing.

Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett, was seen becoming upset and emotional over "the line of questioning." Minaj pressured Candiace into singing her a bit of her "Drive Back" single acapella. Candiace eventually relented, and Minaj and the other ladies were full of praise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ycrq_0dFTecIk00
Nicki Minaj

“Candy gurl husband rlly need to sit his ass down chi LMFAO," Minaj tweeted after seeing the footage. Chris then replied, “I don’t need to do nothing but support my wife.”

Comments / 3

Milagros Lugo
5d ago

gizelle think she run the show she wasn't gonna say anything if Nicki was to come for her .I can't stand her or robin cause they always talking about people

Reply
2
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skims X Fendi Collab In Stunning New IG Photos

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Says Gizelle Bryant Needs to Learn How to Read to End Embarrassment at Reunions

Gizelle Bryant is usually a target at the RHOP reunions. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant is no stranger to being in the hot seat during the season and at the reunion. On the current season, she’s on the outs with Wendy Osefo. For Wendy, Gizelle crossed the line when she discussed cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo with the others. Ashley Darby was asked to bring up the rumors with Wendy. Gizelle said she was concerned because Wendy changed a lot since her first season. She also wondered if the rumors led to Wendy getting work done on her body. So Wendy went off on Gizelle and she had more to say to Gizelle at the season 6 reunion.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Calls Out "RHOP" Husband For Complaining About "Line Of Questioning"

The cast of Real Housewives of Potomac was in a tizzy at the very thought of Nicki Minaj hosting a portion of their reunion special, but not everyone enjoyed her appearance. The rapper's fans as well as those dedicated Real Housewives viewers were anticipating Minaj's arrival on set for what has been a long, multi-episode reunion special. The cast has been detailing their more controversial moments as they joined together once again, and Minaj added her voice to the mix as a fan of the show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Wendy Osefo
Reality Tea

Robyn Dixon Says Wendy Osefo Was “Looking For A Moment” At Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Real Housewives of Potomac just wrapped up its season, and I’m truly sad that I won’t be seeing my girls every Sunday night anymore. Thankfully, Queen Nicki Minaj showed up during the last episode of the reunion to guest host aka throw shade and ask the real questions of the ladies. She put Ashley Darby in the […] The post Robyn Dixon Says Wendy Osefo Was “Looking For A Moment” At Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

Andy Cohen Isn’t Impressed by Wendy Osefo’s Reunion Receipts

Wendy Osefo continues to call out Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo came to the season 6 reunion with a lot to address. She’s not on good terms with Gizelle Bryant. The issue was Gizelle brought the cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo to the group. While Gizelle said she didn’t have any malicious intent, Wendy isn’t buying this. Wendy believes Gizelle’s actions were actually a coordinated attack against her marriage. Unfortunately for Robyn, she’s been dragged into the mess as well. Wendy went off on Robyn when Robyn asked what the rumor was Ashley Darby brought up. Wendy believes Robyn knew exactly what the rumor was and she pretended otherwise to be messy. So their friendship is pretty much over at this point.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares First Official Video Of Baby Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy, Papa Bear, turned one at the end of September, and now, the “Anaconda” hitmaker is feeling ready to share more of him with the world. On Friday afternoon, she dropped off a sweet snapshot of her and her son, along with footage of some super sweet family moments.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Bravo#Reunion
TMZ.com

Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

There Was Another Surprise Guest at the RHOP Season 6 Reunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 reunion definitely had its fair share of surprising moments. From Dr. Wendy Osefo and Askale Davis bringing the most epic receipts to the RHOP husbands spilling all the tea as they joined the ‘Wives on stage, there was no shortage of jaw-dropping occurrences — which, of course, included the ultimate surprise appearance from Nicki Minaj, who brought her own juicy questions for the ladies.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says She’s Not “A Mean Girl” And Has No Regrets About How She Treated Wendy Osefo

Real Housewives of Potomac has officially closed out another stellar season. The four part reunion was a perfect way to wrap up all the drama. And it helped that super fan Nicki Minaj showed up to really hold the ladies accountable for their actions. Andy Cohen take note! One of the main storylines of the […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says She’s Not “A Mean Girl” And Has No Regrets About How She Treated Wendy Osefo appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Charlamagne Tha God Wants To Rekindle Friendship With Nicki Minaj

Since kicking off Power 105.1's Breakfast Club in 2010, fans have watched Charlamagne Tha God grow as a person, personality and business man right before their eye. New found growth often mean burying the hatchet when it comes to past beefs -- and C Tha God is up for the challenge. During a recent interview, the Shook Ones author spoke about his severed relationship with Nicki Minaj -- which came to a halt in 2014 after the radio host called her hit single "Anaconda" trash. Charlamagne shared:
HIP HOP
Complex

Charlamagne tha God Says He’s Ready to Patch Things Up With Nicki Minaj Over Past Issues

In an appearance on Jalen Rose’s podcast, Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God admitted that he would like to make amends with Nicki Minaj. Back in 2019, Minaj accused the radio host and media personality of leading a “hate train” against her, which he ultimately denied. He did give a particularly unflattering review of her hit single “Anaconda,” but he also credited her with kickstarting a whole new wave of female rappers. Speaking with Jalen Rose, Charlamagne said if there was one artist he could smooth things over with it would be Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Ratings for ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ & RHOP Reunion Part 4 Cause Debates on Social Media

RHOP had a lot of people talking during season 6. Bravo scored big when they were able to arrange for Nicki Minaj to make an appearance at the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion. Andy Cohen agreed to have her host her own segment. During the segment, Nicki was able to ask her own questions. She wanted to ask the questions that fans really wanted to be answered. After news of Nicki’s appearance made headlines, fans seemed to be really excited on social media. Multiple reports came out about who got it the worst with Nicki. Candiace Dillard even said that someone on the cast was “obliterated” by the rapper. So it seemed as if RHOP was ending season 6 with a bang.
TV SHOWS
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy