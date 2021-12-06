ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House: U.S. will not send officials to Beijing Olympics

By Reuters
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will not send an official delegation to the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing in objection to China's practices on human rights, the White House confirmed on Monday.

U.S. athletes will attend the games and have the U.S. government's full support, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

