Satori drills 5.8 metres of 47.56 g/t gold at Tartan Lake, Manitoba

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT); (Frankfurt:TX0); (OTC QX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for five additional (5) holes, GTCM21-017, 18, 19, 20 and 21 drilled as part of the current 10,000 metre 2021 drilling program on the Yellorex Zone at the Con Mine Property, recently optioned from Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation ('Newmont'). The Con Mine Property is adjacent to the Company's Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG') and is a key addition to the Gold Terra's district sized land package along the prolific Campbell Shear. Drilling continues to successfully intersect the Campbell Shear and holes GTCM21-17, 19 and 21 have extended gold mineralization on both the southern and northern limits of the Yellorex Zone for over two kilometers. Drilling results are very positive as the Campbell shear structure has been intersected in every hole drilled to date.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO