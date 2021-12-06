ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Satori drills 5.8 metres of 47.56 g/t gold at Tartan Lake, Manitoba

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatori Resources Inc. [BUD-TSXV; STRRF-OTC] reported additional results from the completed phase 1 drill program at the 100% owned Tartan Lake property, near Flin Flon, Manitoba. TLMZ21-11 and TLMZ21-12 both targeted the down plunge continuation of the Main zone mineralization, approximately 100 metres to the west of TLMZ21-01 (4.15...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

1911 Gold raising $7 million for Manitoba projects

1911 Gold Corp. [AUMB-TSXV] said it has increased the size of a previously announced private placement offering to $7 million and will used the proceeds to fund exploration at projects in Manitoba. The increase from the original $5 million target comes from the sale of 17.3 million common shares that...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tier One Silver Channel Samples 6 Metres of 375.1 g/t AgEq and 4 Metres of 441.7 g/t AgEq at the Hurricane Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from its reconnaissance channel sampling program at the Hurricane Silver project in southern Peru. The program was conducted at the Magdalena and Pampayeoc targets and focused on partially exposed silver-base metal vein corridors hosted in Ordovician siltstones of the San José Group. A total of five mineralized vein corridors were identified, with highlights including 6 metres (m) of 375.1 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), 4 m of 441.7 g/t AgEq and 1 m of 860.4 g/t AgEq. Table 1 below summarizes results from the initial 15 channel samples taken on the project.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Wallbridge drills 21.15 metres of 3.84 g/t gold at Fenelon, Quebec

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. [WM-TSX; WLBMF-OTC; WC7-FSE] reported further positive assay results from its resource drill program on its 100%-owned Fenelon gold property located along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec. Assay results are from drill holes that were part of the company’s drill program...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Gold Mining#Manitoba#Satori Resources Inc
resourceworld.com

Orford Mining samples up to 97.5 g/t gold at Qiqavik, Quebec

Orford Mining Corp. [ORM-TSXV] provided an update on its 2021 exploration activities at its 100%-owned Qiqavik gold property, Nunavik, Cape Smith belt, northern Quebec. In September, 2021, Orford announced it had completed its 2021 exploration program. The 2021 program focused around the 7-km+ IP Lake Shear corridor (IPLS) associated with...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Omai Gold Mines drills 6 metres of 15.2 g/t gold at Omai project, Guyana

Omai Gold Mines Corp. [OMG-TSXV] completed the 2021 drilling program on the Wenot gold deposit at its 100%-owned Omai project in Guyana. Drilling commenced in late November on the Broccoli Hill target area. Results for the final three diamond drill holes at Wenot are reported, with highlights including 15.2 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, 1.38 g/t over 16.5 metres and 1.8 g/t over 13.5 metres in hole 21ODD-024 (Section 305730E); 2.3 g/t gold over 10.5 metres in hole 21ODD-025 (Section 305300E); and 2.12 g/t gold over 10.5 metres and 1.15 g/t over 19.5 metres in hole 21ODD-026 (Section 305840E).
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Intersects 2.38 g/t over 4.70 metres including 12.95 g/t gold over 0.55 metres at the High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, Con Mine Property Option, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT); (Frankfurt:TX0); (OTC QX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for five additional (5) holes, GTCM21-017, 18, 19, 20 and 21 drilled as part of the current 10,000 metre 2021 drilling program on the Yellorex Zone at the Con Mine Property, recently optioned from Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC and Miramar Northern Mining Ltd., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation ('Newmont'). The Con Mine Property is adjacent to the Company's Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG') and is a key addition to the Gold Terra's district sized land package along the prolific Campbell Shear. Drilling continues to successfully intersect the Campbell Shear and holes GTCM21-17, 19 and 21 have extended gold mineralization on both the southern and northern limits of the Yellorex Zone for over two kilometers. Drilling results are very positive as the Campbell shear structure has been intersected in every hole drilled to date.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Royal Helium drills 10 metres of 0.76% helium at Ogema-1, Saskatchewan

Royal Helium Ltd. [RHC-TSXV] reported that its Ogema-1 well located approximately 80 km west of Weyburn in southeastern Saskatchewan has hit helium in three separate zones including the potential extension to the Nazare zone identified 250 km west at Climax in southwestern Saskatchewan. Royal has successfully drill stem tested (DST)...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
resourceworld.com

Aurania drills 2 metres of 12% zinc, 61 g/t gallium at Lost Cities, Ecuador

Aurania Resources Ltd.’s [ARU-TSXV; AUIAF-OTCQB] drilling from hole 4 at Tiria-Shimpia has returned a high-grade intercept of 12% zinc (approximately 273 lbs/tonne), 5 g/t silver and 61 g/t gallium over 2.0 metres. The drill intercept is from a 5.5-kilometre-long area of elevated metal values in soil, one of many...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Continues Extending Mineralized Zones to Depth; Drills 6.64 g/t Gold over 3 Metres; Including 18.5 g/t over 1.0 Metres at Its Lingman Lake Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from its recently started 10,000 metre diamond drill program at our 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our two owned diamond drill rigs. This batch of five diamond drill holes successfully expands the known zones of mineralization both up dip and to depth on the eastern portion of the deposit located east of the diabase dyke (See Figure 2).
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Brixton Metals drills 84 metres of 1.1 g/t gold within 146 metres of 0.74 g/t gold at Thorn project, British Columbia

Brixton Metals Corp.[BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] has released additional assay results from its maiden drill program at the Trapper gold target on the 100%-owned Thorn project in northwestern British Columbia. These results released represent six of 15 shallow drill holes. The remaining six holes will be released upon completion of the assays....
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Juggernaut drills 5.5 metres of 14.31 g/t AuEq on Goldilocks discovery, British Columbia

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. [JUGR-TSXV; JUGRF-OTC] reported results from its 2021 inaugural diamond drill program on its 100%-controlled Gold Star property situated along the central coast of British Columbia. A total of five shallow exploratory holes were drilled, all of which intersected significant widths of high-grade gold/polymetallic mineralization in quartz-chlorite-sulphide veins...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

MAS Gold amends Greywacke North mineral resource, Saskatchewan

MAS Gold Corp. [MAS-TSXV] released an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the 100%-owned Greywacke North gold deposit located 85 km north of the town of La Ronge in the La Ronge Gold Belt of northeastern Saskatchewan. The estimate updates the Mineral Resource estimate detailed in a June 2016 Technical Report...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

SolGold drills 722 metres of 0.66% CuEq in Ecuador

SolGold [SOLG-TSX, LSE] on Monday released impressive drilling results from its wholly-owned Porvenir project in Ecuador. The Porvenir project is located in Zamora Chinchipe province, southern Ecuador and contains copper-gold mineralisation that is indicative of a well-preserved, vertically extensive porphyry system. The project covers 244 square kilometres on four concessions and is situated 100 kilometres south of the Fruta Del Norte deposit. It is part of a portfolio of 13 regional priority projects with the potential to host world class copper-gold deposits, the company has said.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Two High Grade Gold Veins - 75.5 g/t gold over 0.35 meters and 20.1 g/t over 0.50 meters - Jaclyn Main Zone - Golden Promise Gold Project - Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has received analytical results for the second drill hole (GP-21-150) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property. The drill hole, completed at the Jaclyn Main Zone, intersected two high grade quartz veins with visible gold, returning 75.5 grams / tonne (g/t) gold over 0.35 meters core length and 20.1 g/t gold over 0.50 meters core length. The Golden Promise Property is located within the central Newfoundland gold belt.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Monarch drills 1.35 metres of 73.5 g/t gold at McKenzie Break, Quebec

Monarch Mining Corp. [MQR-TSX; MRQRF-OTCQX; MR7-FSE] reported significant new assays from drilling on the McKenzie Break deposit 25 km north of its 100%-owned 750 tonne-per-day Beacon mill in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Drill results are part of Monarch’s 2021 McKenzie Break exploration program of 56 holes for approximately 19,000...
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Pacton Announces 10,000 m Winter Drill Program at Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce a fully funded 10,000 m winter drill program at the Red Lake Gold Project. The program will focus on targets generated during the 2021 surface program, completed in September 2021, and reconnaissance drilling carried out during 2020/21. Targets include the newly identified Claremont gold system (see Pacton news release dated October 28, 2021), where Pacton discovered a 2 km long mineralized gold trend. Drilling is expected to commence by February 2022.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Damara Gold trenches 44.5 metres of 0.70 g/t gold at Placer Mountain, British Columbia

Damara Gold Corp.’s [DMR-TSXV; SLMZF-OTC] phase 2 soil sampling at the Kodiak Zone has expanded the size of the anomaly to 400 metres in width and 1.2 km in length, with individual soil samples grading up to 18,067 parts per billion (ppb) (18.067 g/t gold) and 52.1 g/t silver on its 75%-owned Placer Mountain project south of Princeton, southwestern British Columbia.
METAL MINING
mining.com

Bonanza grades up to 74 g/t gold for Monarch at McKenzie Break

Monarch Mining (TSX: GBAR) has intersected near-surface bonanza grades 200 metres southwest of the current pit shell at its McKenzie Break gold project 35 km north of Val d’Or, Quebec. The best assay at the project was 73.5 g/t gold over 1.4 metres, followed by a deeper zone grading 1.38 g/t gold over 5 metres in hole MK-21-296.
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy