Minnesota DNR Extends CWD Testing in Brainerd Lakes Area

Inflation over the past few months has become a bigger factor in the United States and here in Minnesota. St. Cloud State Economist, Dean School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me on WJON this week. He says how long this form in inflation will last is difficult to determine. Banaian expects that the inflation rate when the latest inflation data is released later this week will be 6%. He says a 5% or 7% inflation rate is also a possibility. Banaian says he doesn't expect 6% inflation will be here for a long time as he expects that number to drop.

