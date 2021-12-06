Minnesota DNR Extends CWD Testing in Brainerd Lakes Area
BRAINERD -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will continue to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease in the Brainerd Lakes area a wild deer tested positive for...wjon.com
BRAINERD -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will continue to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease in the Brainerd Lakes area a wild deer tested positive for...wjon.com
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0