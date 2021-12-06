The Invention Story of Radio

As understanding spreads about autism, and our notion of the condition as a spectrum of behaviour evolves, cinematic depictions are keeping pace. The Radio Amateur. Falco Cabo, a professional and non-autistic actor, plays Niko, the eponymous “radio amateur”, but thankfully neither as a stereotype nor in a portrayal over-emphasising the anti-social aspects of the condition. Elorrieta’s screenplay, which shows a protagonist fixated on, and clearly gifted in, constructing a narrowcast radio antenna, still can’t avoid a certain fatalism, whereby the viewer is always on guard, anticipating Niko to have a withdrawal episode of some kind. The Radio Amateur is definitely an “outside-in” film, a plea for tolerance directed more towards the neurotypical community, and a sad, non-judgemental reminder of how social services and law enforcement can arbitrate an autistic person’s life.
Comments / 0