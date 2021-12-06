ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Invention Story of Radio

Cover picture for the articleThe invention of radio happened after the discoveries of telegraph and telephone. This trio of technologies is related to each other. Radio began as a cordless telegraphy. As a matter of fact, it all started with the great discovery of radio waves. These waves can transmit music, speech and pictures through...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikola Tesla
Person
Heinrich Hertz
Person
Guglielmo Marconi
