The Invention Story of Radio

The wheel is one of the earliest inventions in human historyJon Cartagena/Unsplash. Can you imagine a day without a wheel? I am not talking about just using it; I am also pointing to the number of times you see a wheel in a day. It could be in front of you while you absent-mindedly walk past by your flat or every time you peep outside your window. The wheel is one of the most significant human discoveries ever — without which life wouldn't be the same. From the time it was first invented until today, and even a thousand years into the future, it will always be relevant and an integral part of human lives.

2021-08-17