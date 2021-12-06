ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Here’s where each state stands with COVID-19 rates, deaths

By Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — With the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, where does each U.S. state stand with the coronavirus?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30...

