ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Spotify Removes Popular Comedians' Content Over Royalties Dispute

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis includes work from Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, and John...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Spotify testing popular TikTok-inspired feature

As TikTok continues to rise in popularity, music streaming platform Spotify has taken inspiration from the app and is testing a “Discover” feature. During its relatively short time in the social media space, social media behemoth TikTok has become one of the world’s most popular apps. For North American users,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, & More Comedians Removed From Spotify

Content from Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, and hundreds of other comedians has been removed from Spotify over a dispute regarding royalty payments. A large group of comedians is hoping to earn royalty payments when their content is played on streaming services similar to the way musicians earn money for the usage of their music.
MUSIC
FOXBusiness

Spotify removes some comedians’ work from streaming service

Spotify Technology SA SPOT 0.11% has removed the work of hundreds of comedians, including John Mulaney, Jim Gaffigan and Kevin Hart, amid a new fight over royalty payments. Tiffany Haddish, Mike Birbiglia and a host of other popular acts have joined a group of entertainers trying to get paid a royalty on a copyright for jokes they wrote when they are played on radio and digital service providers like Spotify, SiriusXM, Pandora and YouTube.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Comedy Albums by John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt Removed From Spotify Amid Royalties Battle

Comedy albums by John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and more were removed from Spotify over the past week after the streaming service reached an impasse with a licensing company seeking better royalties for comedians and spoken word artists. The aforementioned comedians and dozens more — like Mike...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Kevin Hart
Vulture

Inside the Extremely Unfunny War Between Comedians and Spotify

Imagine you’ve got a side hustle working for a massive corporation from which you get an income that’s not great, but it’s at least consistent. Then you find out you’re actually supposed to be making more — you’re also owed some back pay for the work you’ve done — so you go to the company and say, “Hey, um, there’s an issue with what you owe me. We need to talk about this.” The company then says, “Look, we don’t owe you that money. And now we’re not going to pay you at all until this gets figured out.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Laughs Off 'Cancel' Culture While Flexing 2021 Spotify Streaming Stats

While some of DaBaby’s antics have pulled the focus away from his music, he still put numbers on the boards in 2021. The Charlotte native was one of many artists who shared their Spotify “Wrapped” stats on Wednesday (December 1), and he laughed off cancel culture as he flexed his nearly three billion streams on the platform.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Comedians
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Created Retro Ads Aired During Diff'rent Strokes And Facts Of Life Live

It wasn't just the programming on last night's Live In Front of a Studio Audience that felt like a throwback to the 1980s. During re-staged episodes of Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life, ads ran that had a distinctly retro feeling as well. Ryan Reynolds's Maximum Effort apparently worked with the Jimmy Kimmel Live crew to produce the ads, which were hailed as a great addition to the show. And while the live aspect of the whole event is gone in a flash, the ads will live on, thanks to the internet.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart star in ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ special: How to watch ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ and stream for free

TV is taking a trip back in time this week, with the recreation of ‘80s sitcoms “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” airing on ABC. You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial). “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”: “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes”...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart To Play Gary Coleman's Role In "Diff'Rent Strokes" Live Remake

Kevin Hart is set to take on the role of Arnold Jackson during another "Live In Front of a Studio Audience" remake as ABC looks to rework its classic "Diff'rent Strokes" show. It's a part of a larger plan for the network to also remake "The Facts of Life," marking its third entry in the "Live" series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Pocket-lint.com

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: Who was the most popular this year?

(Pocket-lint) - It's been a wild year, but what did that mean for our listening habits? Spotify has revealed all with the launch of Wrapped 2021. The annual Wrapped experience arrives in the Spotify app for iOS and Android today, giving users a glimpse into their listening habits across artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts.
TECHNOLOGY
EDMTunes

Spotify Quietly Removes Car View Feature

Picture the scenario: you’re driving, and you want to switch playlists on Spotify. You have an intuitive knowledge of where the buttons are. However, when you swipe open your phone in the corner of your eye, you notice that the entire screen has switched to Car View on its own. None of the buttons are where you knew them to be before. And you are now limited to some oversized oversimplified child’s version that is supposedly going to make it easier. But actually, it just sucks if you are trying to select tracks.
CELL PHONES
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans To Play Arnold and Willis Jackson in Live Version of ‘Diff’rent Strokes’

Next month a classic television sitcom will be making a “live” return to the small screen and will star some notables in roles made famous several decades ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, television producing icon Norman Lear, responsible for classic TV sitcoms like Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, and Good Times, is gearing up to bring back Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Dec. 7.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After The Rock Gets Asked About Becoming A Billionaire, His Jumanji Buddy Kevin Hart Also Wants In The Club

Every year, a Hollywood star (or two) joins the billionaires’ club. The Rock might be joining the club soon as he juggles a thriving acting career, his production company and multiple brands. He’s poised to join the likes of Rihanna, Tyler Perry and Kylie Jenner. It appears one of the Black Adam star’s co-stars is wanting to join the exclusive club, too. After the mogul was asked about his billionaire status, his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart opened up about his billionaire aspirations.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Kevin Hart Shines as Arnold in Diff'rent Strokes Live in Front of a Studio Audience

On Tuesday night, ABC brought together some of the biggest stars of our time to recreate a couple of the most memorable sitcoms of the past. The newest edition on Live in Front of a Studio Audience gave fresh life to episodes of both Diff'rent Strokes and its long-running spinoff series, The Facts of Life. There was a lot for TV fans to love in this special, but quite a few viewers are especially enamored with Kevin Hart's take on an absolutely iconic sitcom character.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

ABC's Diff'rent Strokes Live — Grade It!

Kevin Hart went Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Tuesday night, channeling Gary Coleman as part of a reenactment of the classic NBC/ABC comedy Diff’rent Strokes. But before the reenactment got underway, original cast member Todd Bridges (aka Willis Jackson) entered the recreated Drummond penthouse set to introduce Boyz II Men, who performed the series’ iconic theme song. He also paid tribute to his late costars. “It’s hard to believe that I walked through those doors 43 years ago, back when I had hair,” Bridges said. “Now in 1978, Diff’rent Strokes premiered and ran for eight seasons — which back then...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Live Facts of Life Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Tolman and Gabrielle Union Join Ann Dowd

Jennifer Aniston is headed to Eastland. The Friends vet is returning to her sitcom roots for one night only as part of ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience (airing Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c), the network has announced. She’ll play Blair Warner during a live re-staging of The Facts of Life, succeeding original portrayer Lisa Whelchel. Rounding out the Facts of Life cast are Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) as Jo Polniaczek, succeeding Nancy McKeon; Allison Tolman (Fargo) as Natalie Green, succeeding Mindy Cohn; and Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest) as Tootie Ramsey, succeeding Kim Fields. As previously reported, Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) will play...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy