Spotify Removes Popular Comedians' Content Over Royalties Dispute

Picture the scenario: you’re driving, and you want to switch playlists on Spotify. You have an intuitive knowledge of where the buttons are. However, when you swipe open your phone in the corner of your eye, you notice that the entire screen has switched to Car View on its own. None of the buttons are where you knew them to be before. And you are now limited to some oversized oversimplified child’s version that is supposedly going to make it easier. But actually, it just sucks if you are trying to select tracks.

