Sheriff’s office sees spike in King County injury crashes

Burien injury crash One incident on the morning of Nov. 25, near the intersection of Southwest 154th Street and First Avenue South in Burien, left two SUVs badly damaged and their occupants with minor injuries. (King County Sheriff's Office)

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office said there has been a spike in the number of collisions involving injuries.

In November, KCSO deputies investigated 118 injury collisions, which is nearly a 48% increase compared to the same period in 2020, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The collisions affected areas of unincorporated King County as well as 15 contract cities served by members of the sheriff’s office.

For instance, one incident on the morning of Nov. 25, near the intersection of Southwest 154th Street and First Avenue South in Burien, left two SUVs badly damaged and their occupants with minor injuries.

“Deputies are trained in collision investigations, but oftentimes witness statements and interviews with the involved drivers means, in cases like this, the at-fault driver and what events caused the crash cannot be conclusively determined,” the Facebook post said.

The sheriff’s office said with winter around the corner, drivers should obey all posted signs, use hands-free devices, never get behind the wheel after drinking and avoid distractions.

©2021 Cox Media Group