ARC Group Worldwide Reports Solid Performance with Fiscal Year Results

 2 days ago

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company'), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announces financial results for fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021. Fiscal Year Results. Net sales of $62.2 million, up 28.1% from the prior-year...

