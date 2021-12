Martin Odegaard scored for a third successive game as Arsenal eased their way to a 3-0 victory over Southampton.Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary reasons.Odegaard added the second in the 27th minute shortly after Alexandre Lacazette had put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead with his first goal since mid-October with Gabriel wrapping up the win midway through the second half.Arsenal manager Arteta explained the absence of Aubameyang before kick-off, confirming the forward was missing due to a “disciplinary breach”.Aubameyang – who was also left out of the side for the north London derby with Tottenham...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO