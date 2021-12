Everyone is invited to be blessed by the music of The Erwins, a sibling group of gospel singers with a deep family heritage in evangelism. The concert will begin at 6:30pm. There will be a free will offering. The location is CR 3610 at Sulphur Bluff, Texas. The church phone # is 903-945-3436.

