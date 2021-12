Founded in the mountains of Northern Italy, Piedmont by Ermenegildo Zegna, the owner of a small wool mill in 1910, Zegna has become a staple in the Italian fashion world. Known for creating some of the finest menswear on the market, the brand has become pervasive a symbol of Italian craftsmanship the world over. However, after 110 years, it is adapting its storied past to the modern era. With a new logo and the expectation to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the near future, it is rebranding itself while still staying true to its roots in Piedmont.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO