Set hours following the events of 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘n Tasty!, Oddworld: Soulstorm once again puts you in the shoes of Abe, the former janitor of RuptureFarms. Out today for the Xbox One and Xbox One X|S. This 2.5D side-scrolling platform game features revised gameplay from both Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus and Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee. Play each level how you want as there as some rumors that depending on the amount of Quarma you get in each level depends on the ending you get via newspaper headlines.

