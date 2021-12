After a little less than one year in business, The Nifty Thrifty’s owners announced they will be closing the location by the end of December. The liquidation store offered customers discounted prices on items that were returned or overstocked at other retailers. The Nifty Thrifty is located at 104 Higgins St., Humble, and is offering 75% off on all items, according to the business’s social media. 832-995-2179. www.facebook.com/niftythriftyhumble.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO