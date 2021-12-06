ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Scott unveils legislation to address STEM gap for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

By Larry Felton Johnson
 5 days ago

Representative David Scott introduced bipartisan legislation to address the STEM skills gap at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Scott represents Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, which includes South Cobb. The bill is also cosponsored by Drew Ferguson, the Republican congressman for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, in addition to Representatives...

