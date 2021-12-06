David Scott unveils legislation to address STEM gap for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The Doctor of Awesomeness. Among many honorifics Diane Munzenmaier has earned in a career as a physiologist working to understand tumor growth, strokes and how the body heals, the one bestowed by students at Brookfield Middle School is a favorite. Munzenmaier, a program director for the Center for Biomolecular Modeling at the Milwaukee School of Engineering usually teaches serious, focused medical and biomedical engineering students. Yet, with her two classes of middle school kids, it was a mutual admiration fun society. She sees it as recruiting the next generation of scientists – particularly women scientists – because she loves being one.

