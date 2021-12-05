ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

To Buy or To Build: Which is the Best Path for Digital Transformation?

CSO
 5 days ago

In this white paper, we explore how the vendor landscape has evolved over the past 5-10 years,...

www.csoonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

Digital transformation: How tech companies need to transform themselves

While providing products and services to customers, tech companies are adopting new technologies to accelerate their own digital transformations, a new report from KPMG says. Global tech companies have provided products and services to organizations spanning various industries during the pandemic, and a new report looks at the key technologies they are using to propel their own businesses forward.
BUSINESS
CSO

What’s Transforming IT This Year? Full-Stack Observability

Technology’s acceleration has IT teams struggling to keep up with its complexity before customers are affected. The solution? Full-stack observability, or real-time monitoring of every part of a company’s technological stack, from customer-facing applications to core internal infrastructure.
COMPUTERS
CSO

6 Strategies for Improving Self-Service in Salesforce Experience Cloud

Time and again, self-service has proven to be one of the best ways to reduce support costs and improve customer satisfaction. Today, some 69% of decision makers at service. organizations list self-service as a central part of their overall service strategy. It’s a fundamental customer service modality that meets four urgent needs of preference, cost, engagement, and scalability.
ECONOMY
CSO

Future IT success depends on full-stack observability

Digital transformation is pushing IT teams to innovate with new tools and technologies—but monitoring them all is a challenge. In the future, full-stack observability will enable IT teams to aggregate data and signals from inside and outside their IT environments in four core areas.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Salesforce
CSO

How to Make Customer Service KPIs Soar

Despite lip service across all industries to improve customer satisfaction score (CSAT), it has fallen to its lowest level in 15 years. That’s a problem as a majority of consumers say that after three or fewer negative experiences, they will abandon a brand. It’s no wonder, then, that CEOs are making customer satisfaction a priority over customer acquisition. How can they turn this steep decline around?
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Trusted Novus Bank Chooses Temenos for digital transformation

Switzerland-based Temenos, the banking software company, has announced that Trusted Novus Bank has selected its services for a complete digital transformation. The Gibraltar-based bank will replace its legacy core and front office system with Temenos Transact and Temenos Infinity on the Temenos Banking Cloud. The company’s Open Banking platform will allow Trusted Novus Bank to scale to meet its goal to grow its customer base over the short to medium-term.
BUSINESS
franchising.com

How Franchisors Can Thrive In The Digital Transformation

At the risk of simplifying a very big and important trend that’s been in the works for several decades now, let’s talk about digital transformation. This is not a buzzword. Digital transformation simply means using technology to open up new opportunities for value creation. On a practical level within franchising,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CSO

From Keeping Pace to Staying Ahead: Effective L&D in Financial Services

Jobs are changing, employers are scrambling, and HR and L&D professionals are feeling the pressure. Ensure your learning and development offerings are aligned with the mission-critical skills and outcomes financial services companies need to take teams from keeping pace to staying ahead. In this guide, unpack approaches and content financial...
ECONOMY
MedCity News

The Cambrian explosion driving digital health and digital transformation

The digitalization of the patient journey has accelerated significantly in the past 18 months. There is now an expanded range of digital engagement touchpoints and a significant increase in the number of solution providers who claim to have a unique ability to address the opportunities. Terms like “digital front door” and “patient engagement solution” have become catch-all phrases to define the offerings for any number of startups and early-stage companies. We now have a vast ecosystem of similar-sounding startups, often with overlapping capabilities.
HEALTH
CSO

Driving Digital Transformation for Manufacturers

As the world restructures, we re seeing a move towards a new reality of remote working, shuttered distributors, and a new dependence on digital experiences. eCommerce and digital fulfillment plays a key role in transforming your business: creating effortless digital experiences for your sales associates, partners, and customers. But how...
ECONOMY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Breaking down data silos in federal digital transformation

As cybercriminals and nation-state actors continue their daily assaults on the U.S. government’s most sensitive data and networks, agency IT leaders are fast-tracking their approach to adopting a zero trust architecture – especially in a post-pandemic world filled with more remote workers and cloud environments. The zero trust model, while...
INTERNET
techgig.com

Look out for these technological trends for digital transformation in 2022

The year 2021 was exciting for various reasons, one of which was the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. After a year, many people and businesses have adjusted, and those that were not broken by last year's hardships have grown stronger, owing to technological advancements. As more businesses turn to the...
TECHNOLOGY
World Bank Blogs

Why tax administrations are embracing digital transformation

For citizens in countries around the world, paying taxes is among their most challenging and time-consuming interactions with government. For many governments, enhancing tax compliance and collecting sufficient revenue have been a matter of necessity to finance public goods and services. That is why tax administrations are undertaking the digital...
TECHNOLOGY
hbr.org

4 Principles to Guide Your Digital Transformation

Clearly, digital transformation is no longer an option, but an imperative. In fact, recent research from Accenture has found that in the three years prior to 2018, firms who led their industry in enterprise technology adoption grew two times faster than laggards. Today, they are growing five times faster. The risk is no longer merely getting left behind, but being eliminated altogether.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CSO

Empowering Business Users for the Next Era of Digital Transformation

With business needs changing at an unprecedented pace, there is surging demand for tools that help drive the digital transformation agenda. Conventional IT solutions and practices are not agile enough to deliver competitive advantage. As a result, organizations see potential in empowering business users to fill the gap. A new...
ECONOMY
CMSWire

'Beyond Digital': A Guidebook for Lasting Transformation

I read Tom Peters' classic, "In Search of Excellence," many years ago while in grad school. In many respects the forthcoming book, "Beyond Digital: How Great Leaders Transform Their Organizations and Shape the Future," by Paul Leinwand and Mahadeva Matt Mani is a successor to that book, but for the digital age. While "Beyond Digital" is a great read for CIOs who are on the front lines of digital transformation, it's an even better choice for CIOs to buy for their CEOs. "Beyond Digital" will provide CEOs with the knowledge and — hopefully — the fortitude to help CIOs drive the transformation needed to grow a business's longevity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
enterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: How to beat the challenges of a federated organization

In early 2019, I started my role as business transformation executive for the Federal Reserve System, responsible for leading the digital transformation of finance, human resources, and procurement. As the central bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve is a federated organization made up of 22,000 employees across the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy