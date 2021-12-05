To Buy or To Build: Which is the Best Path for Digital Transformation?

I read Tom Peters' classic, "In Search of Excellence," many years ago while in grad school. In many respects the forthcoming book, "Beyond Digital: How Great Leaders Transform Their Organizations and Shape the Future," by Paul Leinwand and Mahadeva Matt Mani is a successor to that book, but for the digital age. While "Beyond Digital" is a great read for CIOs who are on the front lines of digital transformation, it's an even better choice for CIOs to buy for their CEOs. "Beyond Digital" will provide CEOs with the knowledge and — hopefully — the fortitude to help CIOs drive the transformation needed to grow a business's longevity.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO