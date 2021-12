FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - State Representative Nima Kulkarni is working to add Kentucky to the growing list of states that have authorized adult use of cannabis. The Kentucky Rep. pre-filed legislation on Monday that would remove criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana, said in a press release. If approved, the legislation would allow Kentucky residents that are 21 years and older to possess, use, buy or sell up to one ounce of marijuana without criminal penalty. The proposed bill would permit ownership of no more than five plants for personal use and give voters constitutional rights to protect these provisions.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO