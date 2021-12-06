ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Summarizes Fiscal YR 2021 and Year End Outlook

birminghamnews.net
 2 days ago

LIME, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., (OTC PINK:GEVI), recaps fiscal year 2021, operations and activities, with a CEO statement on corporate outlook. FISCAL YEAR 2021 RECAP. From July 17th, 2021 to October 19th, 2021 General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. completed its (2) previous...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
birminghamnews.net

SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Declares Quarterly Dividend

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), the parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share of the Corporation's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on or about January 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2021.
MARKETS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Alvotech and Oaktree enter merger deal to form biopharma company

Alvotech has signed a definitive merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company Oaktree Acquisition Corp II to form a publicly traded international biopharmaceutical company. With an initial enterprise cost of nearly $2.25bn, the merged entity is expected to advance investments to grow its pipeline of biosimilars. The deal is anticipated...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Payment Rails Rebrands as Trolley, Finalizes CAD 7M Series A Round

The newly renamed Trolley also confirmed its recent $7M Series A investment round, which was led by Pace Capital. Established in 2015, Trolley is a payouts platform that allows businesses to “automate and manage payouts, collect recipient tax and banking information, and mitigate fraud and risk.” In this time, Trolley has become “the payouts solution of choice for hundreds of businesses, paying out to over 1.1 million different creators, musicians, artists, makers, vendors, on-demand workers, and suppliers,” according to a release.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Tipalti Valuation Hits $8.3B After $270M Funding Round

Global payable solution Tipalti on Wednesday (Dec. 8) announced it closed a Series F fundraising round that brought in $270 million at a valuation of $8.3 billion. Tipalti has raised more than $550 million since its inception. It will use the company to speed up its product road maps and customer operations as well as push forward with its global expansion plans.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Tucker
pymnts

SaaS Startup Mambu Closes €235M Funding Deal at €4.9B Valuation

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) banking platform Mambu raised €235 million in Series E funding round led by EQT Growth, bringing its valuation to €4.9 billion and making it one of the highest-valued B2B SaaS companies founded in Europe, according to a press release on Thursday (Dec. 9). “Our vision in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Digital World Acquisition Corp Shares Today?

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) is surging on above-average volume Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition Corp has announced plans to merge with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group. The company has plans to build a social media platform called Trump Social. On Monday, Trump Media & Technology Group...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why RH Shares Are Rising

RH (NYSE:RH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results and raised the low end of FY21 sales guidance. RH reported quarterly earnings of $7.03 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.63. RH also reported quarterly sales of $1.01 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $983.86 million by 2%. This is a 19% increase over sales of $844.01 million in the same period last year.
STOCKS
birminghamnews.net

Route1 Announces 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that it received approval for all proposals submitted to shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting'), which was held earlier today in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Business Marketing#Ventures#Fiscal Year#Auditor Reviewed#Sec#Commercial#Companys#Goldshell Mini Doge#Btc#Ltc#Crypto#Gevi Ceo
birminghamnews.net

Noram Lithium Corp: Zeus PEA shows 31% After-Tax IRR USD$1.299 Billion After-Tax NPV

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ('Noram' or the 'Company') (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt:N7R / OTCQB:NRVTF) today announced the summary results of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') for the high-grade lithium deposit at its wholly-owned Zeus Lithium Project ('Zeus' or the 'Project') located less than 1 mile from Albermarle's Silver Peak Mine, which is currently the only lithium production facility in the United States. The PEA was prepared by ABH Engineering ('ABH',) an independent engineering services firm with extensive experience in mining and mineral processing. All dollar values are in US dollars.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurtech AgentSync achieves unicorn status after raising $75 million

Denver-based insurtech firm AgentSync has attained unicorn status after raising $75 million in a Series B round, which pushed the company’s value to $1.2 billion. The funding was led by Valor Equity Partners, with participation from Craft Ventures, Tiger Global, Atreides Management, Anthemis, and existing investors. The latest round brought the total financing raised by the company to $111.1 million.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

PagerDuty surges as fiscal Q3 results and outlook top expectations

IT operations management pioneer PagerDuty this afternoon reported fiscal Q3 revenue and profit that beat Wall Street's expectations, along with an outlook for the quarter's revenue that was higher as well. The report sent PagerDuty shares surging by 12% in late trading. CEO and chair Jennifer Tejada called the results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Woonsocket Call

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Strengthens Strategic Position in the U.S. with Acquisition of Breckenridge Distillery

Tilray Strengthens Strategic Position in the U.S. with Acquisition of Breckenridge Distillery. Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced the strategic acquisition of Breckenridge Distillery, a leading distilled spirits platform located in Breckenridge, Colorado widely-known for its award-winning bourbon whiskey collection and innovative craft spirits portfolio. Tilray expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to EBITDA.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

ConocoPhillips announces 2 deals, a $1.36 billion sales of assets and an up to $1.65 purchase

Shares of ConocoPhillips edged up 0.2% in morning trading, after the announced two deals Wednesday related to its Asia-Pacific portfolio of assets, one for the sale of assets for $1.36 billion and the other to increase and investment by up to $1.65 billion. The oil and gas company said it has agreed to sell its subsidiary that indirectly owns it 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract and a 35% interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 billion. The Indonesia assets being sold had produced 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) during the nine months ended Sept. 30. The company also said it is exercising its right to buy up to an additional 10% stake in Australia Pacific LNG for up to $1.645 billion from Origin Energy, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. ConocoPhillips stock has shot up 35.2% over the past three months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has rallied 20.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
MARKETS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Claroty Clears Huge $400M Series E, Tipalti Reaches $8.3B Valuation, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. New York-based cybersecurity company Claroty closed a $400 million Series E co-led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Schneider Electric. The company had just raised a $140 million Series D in June.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Merck invests nearly $700 million in M Ventures to seed young companies

Merck & Co. Inc.'s German unit Merck KGaA said Wednesday it will invest an additional 600 million euros ($679 million) into its corporate venture capital arm M Ventures over the next five years, Dow Jones reported. Since its inception in 2009, M Ventures has developed more than 80 companies around the world from founding to spin-off, and has backed the launch of new drugs and technologies. Shares of Merck are down 7.3% so far this year, compared to a rise of nearly 25% by the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Samsara could become a decacorn in upcoming IoT-themed IPO

Now that Samsara is going public, we were curious whether it would manage to best its prior private valuations. The answer appears to be an easy yes. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. According to a new SEC...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Radiant Logistics adds global freight platform Navegate in $35M deal

Third-party logistics provider Radiant Logistics announced Monday the acquisition of global freight management platform Navegate for $35 million. Headquartered near Minneapolis-St. Paul, Navegate provides digital logistics services internationally and domestically out of offices in Chicago and Shanghai. Its offerings include customs brokerage, freight forwarding and truck brokerage, as well as drayage and transload services. The company’s proprietary trade platform provides advanced purchase order and vendor management.
INDUSTRY
birminghamnews.net

ARC Group Worldwide Reports Solid Performance with Fiscal Year Results

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company'), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announces financial results for fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021. Fiscal Year Results. Net sales of $62.2 million, up 28.1% from the prior-year period;
FINANCIAL REPORTS
birminghamnews.net

Delta Resources Announces First Closing of Private Placement in the Amount of $3,363,450

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (as previously announced November 1 and November 29, 2021), by issuing 1,986,110 Hard Cash units of the Company at a price of $0.27 per unit, for gross proceeds of $536,249.70. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.40. In addition, the Company has also issued 1,998,389 National Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.31 per unit, for gross proceeds of $619,500.59. Each unit consists of one National Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. In addition, the Company has also issued 6,493,235 Quebec Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.34 per unit, for gross proceeds of $2,207,699.90. Each unit consists of one Quebec Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.34.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy