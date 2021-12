It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup. The recruiting cycle is in full force. Teams will be hosting official visitors and commitments will be plentiful once again in due time. Something that seems a bit new this year is how teams are prioritizing recruits in the class of 2023 already. Perhaps teams set their sights on future classes sooner due to taking fewer high school recruits and more transfer portal players as of late.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO