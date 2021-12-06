ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 'SOUR' World Tour

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart looking for cheerleader costumes and Lisa Frank face stickers, because Grammy-nominated singer Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour. The 18-year-old pop sensation has released her SOUR world tour dates on Twitter. Starting in...

NJ.com

Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets are now on sale: Here’s where to buy them for 2022 ‘Sour Tour’ shows

Although Olivia Rodrigo is one of the world’s most popular musical artists, her 2022 “Sour Tour” will be the first time she headlines on the road. Rodrigo, 18, broke out in 2021 with the release of her album “Sour” that included the single “Driver’s License” which was Spotify’s most streamed song of the year. Rodrigo was just named Time Magazine’s 2021 Entertainer of the Year.
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Named Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year

Ahead of the reveal of the 2021 Time magazine prestigious Person of the Year honor, happening Monday, December 13, the publication on Thursday has revealed that Olivia Rodrigo is its 2021 Entertainer of the Year and Simone Biles the 2021 Athlete of the Year. Rodrigo was featured on the cover of Variety’s Young Hollywood issue over the summer and was named Songwriter of the Year at our Hitmakers event on Saturday, where she gave a moving acceptance speech and was introduced by Avril Lavigne. In an article titled, “The 18-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter’s Uninhibited, Confessional Album Captured the Tone of a Turbulent Year,” Time’s...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Us Weekly

Brooke Shields Jokes Daughter Grier, 15, Is in the ‘A–hole’ Stage

Teen time! Brooke Shields’ eldest daughter, Rowan, is in her freshman year at Wake Forest University, but her 15-year-old daughter, Grier, is still at home. “It’s so much fun,” the actress, 56, sarcastically told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Monday, December 6, of raising teenagers, calling Rowan and Grier “18 and a–hole,” respectively.
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
