Investing Club: This Big Bank Could Get a Boost If Interest Rates Go Higher

Financials: Mar. Bonds are currently 16 higher at 161’10, 10 Year Notes 6 higher at 130’12.5 and 5 Yr. Notes 1.5 higher at 120’27. Quite a volatile week as the market bounced between support of 160’00 and resistance of 164’00 as traders absorbed the latest news on covid-19 variables such as Omicron which is apparently more contagious but less severe symptomatically than the Delta variation. Add to this increasing tensions with Russia and China and you have plenty of grist for volatility. Support remains at 160’00 and resistance at 164’00 at the moment. As for yields, the yield curve continues to flatten as interest rates moved slightly higher for the week in favor of the 2 and 5 years over the 10 and 30 years. Conventional wisdom now expects the Fed to comment on when rates will rise and how many increases between 2022 and 2024 at the next FOMC meeting. Currently, the 2 Year yield is 0.67%, the 5 Year 1.24%, the 10 Year 1.48% and the 30 Year 1.87%.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO