Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy GGZ Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Global Payments. (NYSE:GLOBAL) announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. As of next Wednesday, Global Payments will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO