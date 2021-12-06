ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine legislators want college prep program funding back

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Legislators from Maine are pushing back against a federal decision to reject a public university’s application for a college prep program grant.

The four members of Maine’s congressional delegation said the U.S. Department of Education shot down University of Maine Farmington’s request for the college prep grant for the first time in more than 20 years. The university runs the program in Maine with Readfield-based company Syntiro and has used it to help thousands of students prepare for college.

The legislators said the rejection leaves the college prep program in Maine with no funding to continue. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP, is a federal grant program and the lack of funding would leave Maine as one of seven states in the country with no money for it, the delegation said.

UMaine Farmington President Edward Serna said GEAR UP “has transformed the futures of thousands of Maine students by raising their aspirations and preparing them to affordably attend and complete college.”

The U.S. Department of Education did not respond to a call seeking comment.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Farmington, ME
Farmington, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
Farmington, ME
Education
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public University#Umaine#Ap#Syntiro#Umaine Farmington
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

679K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy