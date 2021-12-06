ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Armed robbers target holiday party at Palisades home

By Christina Calloway
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Guests at a holiday party in Pacific Palisades were robbed at gunpoint Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbery took place around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Rimmer Avenue, police said.

The affair was apparently an outdoors one but guests stored their bags and other belongings in the home, which is where two armed robbers reportedly broke in, the homeowner told The Los Angeles Times .

It happened when two party-goers came inside the home to retrieve their purses and were confronted by two men with guns, according to the Times . The owner told the publication the robbers took jewelry, iPhones and an Apple watch from the women and then left.

“It’s more frustrating than it is scary,” the owner told the Times . “I feel lucky that no one got hurt.”

LAPD officer Drake Madison said they’re looking for two male suspects with a slim build, possibly Black. Madison said the suspect vehicle was described as a gray sedan, possibly a Hyundai or Kia.

