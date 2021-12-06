ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN chief names American Stephanie Williams as Libya adviser

By EDITH M. LEDERER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment Monday of American diplomat Stephanie Williams, who led talks that resulted in the October 2020 cease-fire deal in Libya, to support the holding of presidential elections in the oil-rich north African country scheduled later this month which face many challenges.

Her appointment as the special adviser to the U.N. chief on Libya -- a new position -- follows the Nov. 23 announcement that the U.N. special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, was resigning after 10 months on the job. The Geneva-based Kubis told the Security Council he was leaving to facilitate a change he considers vital: moving the mission chief’s job to Libya’s capital, Tripoli, to be on the ground at a high-stakes moment for the country.

Libya is set to hold the first round of presidential elections on Dec. 24, after years of U.N.-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and end the country’s civil war.

The country plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. It then became divided between rival governments — one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter, and a U.N.-supported administration in the capital Tripoli. Each side is supported by different militias and foreign powers.

In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-supported government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

The October2020 cease-fire agreement led to an agreement on a transitional government in early February 2021 and elections scheduled for Dec. 24. Both agreements were overseen by Williams.

A member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service with the rank of minister-counsellor, Williams is a fluent Arabic speaker who served as the deputy U.N. special representative in Libya from 2018-2020 when she became the acting special representative for almost a year while Guterres searched for a special representative.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who announced her appointment, said: “Ms. Williams did a spectacular job when she was in office, and we are delighted that she accepted the offer to return.”

He said she will return to Tripoli as special adviser “and will start in the coming days,” which “ensures that we will have the leadership in place during this very critical month of December.”

As head of the U.N. mission in Libya known as UNSMIL, Dujarric said Williams will also pursue implementation of the intra-Libyan dialogue on political, security and economic issues. But it is the Dec. 24 election that all eyes are focused on.

The vote faces many challenges, including disputes over the laws governing the elections and occasional infighting among armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between the country’s east and west, and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops despite the October 2020 cease-fire agreement’s stipulation that they depart in three months.

In September, Kubis told the council: “Holding the elections in Libya, even in less-than-ideal situation, and with all imperfections, challenges and risks, is much more desirable than no elections. That could only foster division, instability and conflict.”

The announcement that Williams will be returning to Tripoli follows last Thursday’s ruling by a court in Libya’s southern province of Sabha that Gadhafi’s son and onetime heir apparent, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, can compete in the presidential election. The Sabha court overturned a decision by the country’s top electoral body disqualifying him, citing his past convictions.

Seif al-Islam had been sentenced to death by a Tripoli court in 2015 for using violence against protesters in the 2011 uprising against his father, though that ruling has since been called into question by Libya’s rival authorities. He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the uprising.

Other candidates hoping to be president include eastern Libya’s powerful general Hifter, influential former interior minister Fathi Bashaghaf, and interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who filed a request to run despite rules barring him from doing so.

Last Wednesday, Niger’s U.N. Ambassador Abdou Abarry, the current Security Council president, said “conditions for free, credible, democratic, consensual elections have not for the moment been met. The situation is not mature enough to allow this type of election.”

Guterres told reporters earlier Wednesday: “We want these elections to be part of the solution and not be part of the problem. And so, we will be doing everything to facilitate a dialogue” and solve the “irritants that might divide Libya ... for the elections to be done in a way that contributes to the solution of the Libyan problem.”

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

UN political chief urges Taliban to be inclusive

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. political chief ended a three-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday saying she had “frank and useful” discussions with a wide range of people, including senior Taliban officials “about what needs to be done to bring about an Afghanistan that is inclusive, abides by its human rights obligations and is a resolute partner in suppressing terrorism.
WORLD
International Business Times

UN Chief Isolating After Covid-19 Exposure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to the coronavirus Tuesday by a UN official who already had Covid-19 and is isolating for the next few days, diplomatic sources said. Guterres, 72, has canceled his upcoming in-person engagements, sources told AFP. The UN chief was due to be the guest of...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.N. Chief Names U.S. Diplomat to Run Libya Mediation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed U.S. diplomat Stephanie Williams to lead mediation efforts in Libya after his special envoy quit just weeks ahead of planned elections in the war-torn country. U.N. special envoy on Libya, Jan Kubis, is due to step down on Friday....
WORLD
Stamford Advocate

Libya: UN following attempts to thwart electoral process

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations expressed concerns Monday over the forced closure of a Libya appeals court that is meant to decide whether the son of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi can run for president. The UN mission to Libya said in a statement that it is following reports...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Libya#Crimes Against Humanity#Abdul Hamid#American#Ap#U N#North African#The Security Council#Usher#Nato#Syrian#October2020#Arabic
International Business Times

Libya, UN Warn Intimidation Stopping Kadhafi Son's Appeal

Libya's government and the UN expressed concern Monday over an intimidation campaign that has shut the court where the son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi is appealing his rejected presidential bid. The elections on December 24 come as Libya seeks to turn the page on a decade of violence since...
POLITICS
Reuters

Burkina Faso president picks former nuclear-test body chief as PM

KINSHASA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore on Friday nominated the former head of a nuclear-test-ban agency Lassina Zerbo as prime minister amid an escalating security crisis that has killed thousands and led to street protests. Under pressure to make changes, Kabore fired Prime Minister Christophe Dabire...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
The Associated Press

Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

CAIRO (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country’s foreign...
MIDDLE EAST
austinnews.net

UN chief welcomes recent trilateral meeting on Karabakh

New York [US], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the recent meeting of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders and notes Moscow's contribution to resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the UN chief's office said on Saturday. "The Secretary-General welcomes the 26 November trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister...
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Russia Makes List Of Demands For NATO Amid Threats Of Invading Ukraine

The Russian foreign ministry released a list of actions on Friday that it wants NATO to take amid the ongoing threat of an invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. Russia demanded NATO rescind its 2008 promise to Ukraine and Georgia that the two nations would join the organization, as well as pledge that it would not deploy weapons to countries that are along its border, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Diplomat Donfried to Travel to Ukraine and Russia - State Department

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - The United States will send its top diplomat for Europe to Russia and Ukraine to discuss Russia’s troop build up and reiterate U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, the State Department said on Saturday. "Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Dr....
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Israeli Premier to Pay First Visit to UAE Since Formalising Ties

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel the United Arab Emirates and meet the Gulf state's de facto ruler on Sunday in the highest-level public visit since the countries formalised relations last year, Israeli media said. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Israeli PM to make first official visit to UAE

Israel’s prime minister announced that he will make the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Naftali Bennett’s office said he will be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed...
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

China represents today strategic and ideological challenge: Josep Borrell at G7

Liverpool [UK], December 12 (ANI): EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday said that China represents today a challenge, a strategic and ideological challenge. Borrell made these remarks during the gathering of Foreign Ministers from G7 members in the UK. This was their second meeting this year. "We also...
INDIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

679K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy