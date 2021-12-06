ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Just in: Gender bender wins biggest composing prize

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

The Austrian Olga Neuwirth has won the 2022 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award, worth $100,000. She was cited for...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

British composer scores major European prize

This year’s Hindemith Prize of the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival goes to Hannah Kendall from Wembley, North London. Hannah, 37, is currently in New York, doing a doctorate at Columbia. The prize, in its 33rd years, is worth 20,000 Euros. Festival director Christian Kuhnt says: ‘Hannah Kendall shows an enormous compositional...
MUSIC
Observer

Rise! Rise! Rise! This Gender Swapped ‘Company’ Wins Our Hearts

You might think that the pursuit of partners—for sex or relationships or lifelong nesting—would stay fairly constant between Company’s 1970 debut and the latest revival at the Jacobs Theatre. People flirt, dine, fuck, stay together, or drift apart. We haven’t evolved new organs or third eyeballs to aid in the process. Yet so much has changed in technology and ethics when it comes to dating: we are fused to phones and apps; we can’t assume an attractive stranger’s sexuality; and we triple-check consent. I wouldn’t argue that book writer George Furth and composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim mapped our present datescape 52 years ago, but in director Marianne Elliott’s exuberant, re-gendered staging, material and moment have been reconciled to smashing effect. By centering this Company on women’s lives, libidos, and bodies, Elliott renews our vows of love for this enduring Sondheim masterwork.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Turnip Prize 2021: 'Panda Mick' wins spoof art award

A soft toy entitled "Panda Mick" has won the annual spoof Turnip Prize competition. The Turnip Prize is organised by a Somerset pub each year as a parody of the world-famous Turner Prize. It is awarded to the person who has created a very bad artwork using the least amount...
DESIGN
artreview.com

Array Collective win the 2021 Turner Prize

This year’s shortlist was entirely comprised of artist collectives. Array Collective have been named the recipients of this year’s Turner Prize at a ceremony at Coventry Cathedral. The Belfast-based collective initiate collaborative actions and street interventions on social justice issues and Northern Irish politics. The winner of the GBP£25,000 prize was drawn from a shortlists of five collectives straddling activism and social engagement as much as art (nominees are each awarded GBP£10,000). The work of the shortlisted collectives is currently on show at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry (on view until 12 January).
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Woolf
BBC

Turner Prize 2021: Irish pub installation wins award

Belfast-based activist group the Array Collective, have been crowned winners of the prestigious Turner Prize 2021. Judges praised the group for addressing social and political issues in Northern Ireland, and for translating their activism into artwork. Their work includes a mock Irish pub adorned in banners advocating reproductive rights and...
WORLD
ARTnews

Dia Art Foundation Names Humberto Moro as Deputy Director of Program

The Dia Art Foundation has named Humberto Moro as its next deputy director of program, a new position to oversee all elements of programming for the organization based in New York and active in satellite locations including the Hudson Valley, New Mexico, Utah, and Germany. Moro has previously worked as deputy director and senior curator at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City and as an adjunct curator at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. He also recently completed a Center for Curatorial Leadership Fellowship that included a residency at Dia. In a statement, Dia director Jessica Morgan said, “As we look...
SAVANNAH, GA
Forward

In a heartbreaking and inspiring new film, the soul of an actress — and the lives she touched — lives on

In equal measure a valentine to his late wife, a tribute to her as an actor, director and writer on the cusp of a serious career, and an exploration of personal grief, “Adrienne” is a skillful, almost seamless film and a notable debut for director Andy Ostroy. The 90-minute documentary could easily have slipped into an uncomfortable bit of exhibitionism — after all, Adrienne Shelly, the film’s subject, was the victim of a grisly and much-publicized murder — but Ostroy recounts the horrors with restraint and dignity.
MOVIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Enter to be Live in the D Fan of the Day and win prizes!

You can win prizes just by entering to be the Live in the D Fan of the Day!. All you have to do is submit below, and then watch Live in the D -- weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Local 4 -- and see if your amazing picture is featured!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Bender#Austrian
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slipped Disc

When the horns fall in love with a tenor

A few weeks ago Klaus Florian Vogt sang „Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg“ at the MET in New York City. Before Vogt‘s singing career took off, he was actually a professional french hornist!. Vogt and the colleagues at the MET recorded a small serenade (can be viewed there: @metorchestra ) Tonight...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Riccardo Muti: In our anthem, every note is filled with pain

Crowds turned out in southern Milano to watch the veteran maestro rehearse Nabucco, while La Scala prepares its opening Macbeth. Corriere’s reporter has a verbatim report of the rehearsal here. Two injunctions caught our eye. One is Muti berating a singer: ‘No excuses, pronounce, follow me…. You already sang Nabucco?...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Swedes make bold maestro choice

The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra has named Ryan Bancroft, 32, as its next chief conductor from 2023. He succeeds Sakari Oramo who finishes this year. Bancroft, from Los Angeles, is presently principal condcutor of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. He won the Malko competition in 2018 and has been closely watched by a number of scouts as he stacks up credits in Finland and Wales. Stockholm first engaged him in 2019.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Slipped Disc

Lang Lang launches his wife’s ‘calming’ album

The Chinese superstar is much in evidence at the launch of a debut album by his wife, the Korean-German pianist Gina Alice Redlinger. She has told a press conference that her husband and her father were in attendance while she made the recording over 14 days in China. ‘I really...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

UK pianist takes over Schubert

The British pianist Ian Fountain is taking over the artistic direction of the International Schubert Competition Dortmund. He succeeds Arnulf von Arnim who ran the piano section for three decades. Fountain, 51, has been a frequent jury member. The next piano competition will be in 2025. photo: Claire Hibbert.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Crowds come surging for La Scala’s opening night

December 7 at La Scala is a night like no other. The house starts its season with a gala premiere and the crowds gather from dawn (pictured), some from the day before, on the off-chance they might score a ticket. The piazza is packed and the atmosphere joyous, all the...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Another English Cathedral allows girls to sing

One by one, the great places of Anglican worship are opening their doors to equal opportunity and common sense. Chichester Cathedral has just invited girls to audition for places in its world-renowned Choir. Charles Harrison, Organist & Master of the Choristers, said: ‘We are delighted now to offer the chorister...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Playing old composers’ music as if the dew were still on it

Alastair Macaulay’s latest review of the Philharmonia’s 75th season:. The Philharmonia Orchestra’s autumn 2021 Human/Nature season has now run its course, ending on Thursday 2 with Beethoven’s Pastoral. Not so the orchestra’s principal conductor, Santtu-Mathias Rouvali, still new to the post, still young (35), and still Puckish through Sunday’s night’s triple bill.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A major new museum for electronic music

The Museum of Modern Electronic Music (Momem) will open in Frankfurt on April 6. It’s likely to be more DJ tributes and club culture than Boulez Répons, but we thought you’d like to know.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Derrick Adams Create Scenes of Black Joy Through Formalism

Derrick Adams’s studio in a partially converted Brooklyn warehouse is a bright, tidy space: white walls, a pair of white sofas. In September, a painting hanging on one of the walls is a peephole into another world altogether: a museum gallery is decked out for a party. There are balloons, and a “Happy Birthday” banner. On the museum wall, in this tableau, is a painting of the movie poster for Mr. Soul, the 2018 documentary about groundbreaking TV producer and talk show host Ellis Haizlip and his program SOUL!, which ran on public television from 1968 to 1973, and threw...
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Holbein – Eye of the Tudors – Waldemar Januszczak

Holbein – Eye of the Tudors – Waldemar Januszczak. Searching around the internet this week for a programme about art that didn’t come from the Rijksmuseum or the Frick (you must think I’m on commission, so often do I recommend their videos to you) I found this. It’s a fascinating documentary about the painter, Hans Holbein, who gave us our indelible view of what people, particularly Royal people, looked like in the time of Henry V111. What did they wear? How did they present themselves? Why did they matter (if they did)?
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy