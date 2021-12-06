LARE deadline is Jan. 15

(OLNEY) The Richland County Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program is continuing with its final few days of registration, now through this coming Sunday, December 5th. Sign up forms are on Facebook, at either The Good Samaritan of Richland County page or at ME/AdoptAFamily Richland County. For those who need access to a computer to register, stop by the Olney Public Library for assistance. While two thirds of the 62 families that have signed up have so far been adopted, more help is needed. Those interested in adopting a family can call Jean at 618-837-8192 or for those who’d like to help financially, send monetary donations to the Good Samaritan of Richland County in Olney, at P.O. Box 365, with AAF in the memo line so all donations go directly to the program. Details are also on Facebook at Adopt-A-Family Richland County or at the Good Samaritan of Richland County. Let’s help those in need this holiday season.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO