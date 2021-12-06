Police: In-custody death under investigation

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials in northern Virginia are investigating a Leesburg man’s death while in police custody over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Best Western in Leesburg around 6:30 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that a man in the hotel lobby was exhibiting irrational behavior, Leesburg police said in a news release. The caller believed the man had ingested drugs or was having a medical emergency.

Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System personnel found the man later identified as Brian White, 26, in the hotel’s parking lot. When officers arrived, they saw that White was agitated and combative as personnel tried to treat him, police said. Officers restrained White in handcuffs, police said, then put him in leg restraints as his combative behavior continued.

White remained agitated and combative as he was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital and he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., police said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of White’s death.

Leesburg Police Chief Gregory Brown asked the Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team, a multi-jurisdictional team created to provide standardized investigations in such critical incidents, to investigate in the interest of transparency, police said.

The man who died was white and of the officers on-scene, one identifies as African American, another as white, and two others identify as other, according to Leesburg police spokesman Officer Michael Drogin.