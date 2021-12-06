ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Impact To Release More VHS Tapes

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling may be releasing more limited edition VHS tapes in the future. As noted, Impact announced last week that an “extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS” of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view was being released via Shop Impact. In an update, the...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Matt Hardy Done With The ‘Big Money’ Character In AEW?

AEW star Matt Hardy recently sent out a tweet in regards to his “Big Money” character in AEW:. “I plan on gearing more towards “Matt Hardy” going forward. It seems the AEW audience appreciates real, so I’ll focus on being more authentic.”. Hardy later published a video and said the...
WWE
dexerto.com

Ganyu banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Ganyu banner rerun is one of the most highly-anticipated rereleases in Genshin Impact, so find out when you can unlock the Plenilune Gaze and which 4-star characters are included. Ganyu is is a 5-star bow character who dominates the battlefield with critical Cryo-based attacks, eliminating grouped enemies in a...
VIDEO GAMES
PWMania

VHS Memoirs Volume 21:November To Remember 98

While it’s officially December, forgive me as a busy schedule and the continuous rumor mill of the current wrestling landscape prevented getting this edition of the VHS Memoirs posted in November to go along with a theme for the review. The quality of the events usually dictated differently, but for the first few years of its existence, ECW touted the November to Remember as its biggest show of the year. Unfortunately, the 1998 edition of the event didn’t live up to that hype and foreshadowed some of the problems that would plague the promotion in the next few years.
ENTERTAINMENT
PWMania

Jerry Lawler Signs New WWE Deal

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has reportedly signed a new deal with the company. Tonight’s RAW will take place from the FedEx Forum in Lawler’s hometown of Memphis, and word going around is that he has inked a new contract, according to PWInsider. Lawler’s current deal would...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vhs Tapes#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Shop Impact
PWMania

Honky Tonk Man Says Randy Savage Would Throw Up Before Big Shows

The Honky Tonk Man appeared on the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw with Gerald Brisco and John Layfield. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Randy Savage. “Randy had to have everything laid out, everything, every night. I didn’t see paperwork, but we...
WWE
orlandoweekly.com

New local releases: An Orlando mixtape from Moki Tapes and a surprising concept record from the Supervillains

Moki Tapes is a young Orlando-based label forged from the national inferno of the summer of 2020. In response to all the disaffection and discord, Julio Felix and William Powell — both notable locals as members of ferocious noise-punk supergroup Witchbender — formed the label as a means of community involvement. With it, they got meaningful and active by releasing compilations stocked with mostly Florida music to aid crucial homegrown causes like the locally launched All Black Lives Fund and Pouring Out Refreshing Outreach (PORO), an Orlando organization providing food and housing for those in need.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Top 5 WWE Entrance Themes Of The Year Announced

WWE announced the top 5 most listened to theme songs this week and Roman Reigns’ “Head of The Table” song came in at #1. 5. The Rising Sun – Shinsuke Nakamura featuring Rick Boogs.
WWE
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT War Games Event

Join us here tonight on PWMania.com for live coverage of the WWE NXT War Games event. Below is the lineup for tonight’s special event- –WarGames: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller & Carmelo Hayes. –WarGames: Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Jacy...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Big E Comments On Jeff Hardy’s Release

WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter today and reacted to Jeff Hardy’s release. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from the company after he was sent home from the road following an incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released.
WWE
PWMania

New Match & Knockouts Ultimate X Participants Announced for Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

The line-up for the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match has been revealed. It was announced on last night’s Impact Wrestling, by Impact Hall of Famer and official Gail Kim, that the Knockouts Ultimate X at Hard To Kill will feature Chelsea Green, Lady Frost, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Rachael Ellering, and Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace.
WWE
PWMania

Matches Revealed For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation. They announced the matches on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:. – Riho vs. Angelica Risk. – Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, &...
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 12/13/21

Monday’s episode of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY before AEW Dynamite hit the air. The following matches were taped:. * Kris Statlander and Red Velvet defeated Nikki Duke and Tina San Antonio. * The Gunn Club defeated three...
WWE
Cleveland Scene

Local Artist Releases New Musical Project on Repurposed 8-Track Tapes

Backbeat, the latest project from local musician Michael Weber, merges his passion for music, film, unique media and all things vintage. Specifically, Weber has created his own pseudo-1960s television special featuring his band as the live guest and repurposed discarded 8-track tapes to create what he’s calling the first ever video 8-track cartridge with a USB port that can be viewed on modern smart TVs and computers.
TV SHOWS
PWMania

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (12/10)

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode was taped earlier this week from the UBS Arena in Long Island NY. The following matches have been announced- -Ruby Soho, Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Penelope Ford. -AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros vs. FTR (Championship Match)
WWE
PWMania

Several WWE Stars Show Support For Jeff Hardy After He Was Released

Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter today to support Jeff Hardy following his WWE release. As noted, it was revealed today that Hardy is no longer with WWE. The company reportedly offered him help and rehab, but he turned them down, and was then released from his contract. Hardy’s release comes after the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
PWMania

What Was Originally Planned For This Week’s WWE RAW

In the main event of the December 6th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan to retain her title. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Kevin Owens vs. Big E in a steel cage match was originally planned to be the main event and a Seth Rollins in-ring promo had been scheduled to open the show. Rollins ended up cutting a brief backstage promo to start RAW. Sapp noted the following:
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – December 6, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
PWMania

Maryse Reportedly Back On RAW Full-Time

As we’ve noted, Maryse returned to RAW with The Miz last week, to interrupt WWE Hall of Famer Edge. There was talk then that this was not a one-off appearance for Maryse, and that we may be seeing more of her on the red brand. In an update, PWInsider now...
WWE
PWMania

New WWE Day 1 PPV Match Announced

The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. The feud between The A-Lister and The Rated R Superstar kicked off last week as both returned to the red brand for an in-ring confrontation. Miz invited Edge to MizTV on tonight’s RAW, and after another back & forth on the mic, Miz botched the name of the pay-per-view and challenged Edge to a match at “January 1.” Edge accepted the challenge and ended the segment by punching The Miz in the mouth.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Johnny Gargano To Become Free Agent At Midnight

Johnny Gargano is reportedly set to become a free agent at midnight tonight. As we’ve noted, Gargano’s original WWE NXT contract was scheduled to expire last Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work last Sunday’s WarGames event, and this week’s NXT 2.0 episode. The extension would make the contract expire tomorrow, December 10. There was speculation on Gargano possibly re-signing with WWE after this week’s show ended with an attack by Grayson Waller as Gargano was addressing the fans on his future, but a post-show emotional farewell segment was held after NXT went off the air, and Gargano was joined by Kyle O’Reilly, who also reportedly has his contract expiring this week or early next week.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy