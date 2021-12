It shows no signs of slowing down and local health officials can’t stress the importance of taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Allen County Public Health is reporting that area hospitals are still seeing record numbers of people being admitted with the virus and are at a critical point. The statistics are showing that 90% of those being treated are not vaccinated. There have been eight new deaths reported between November 19th through December 1st. New numbers will be released tomorrow and they don’t expect it to be good news. Health officials say anyone showing any COVID-19 symptoms should be tested to catch it early on so they can start treatment as soon as possible.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO