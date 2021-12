The Seattle Seahawks (-8.5) (4-8) are headed down south to take on the floundering Houston Texans (+8.5) (2-10). Coming off of a big win over their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, Russell Wilson will look to lead his team to another victory in a season that has been marred by injuries and generally inconsistent play. Regardless, the Seahawks are not technically eliminated from playoff contention at this moment, though they are quite the longshot at this point to do so according to Draft Kings (+1000).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO