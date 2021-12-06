ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints open as 6-point favorites over the Jets

By Garland Gillen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite owning a 5-game losing streak, the Saints are favored by six points over the also struggling...

CBS Sports

NFL Week 13 early odds: Bills are field goal favorites over red-hot Patriots; Saints home dog to Cowboys

Week 12 in the NFL is nearly in the books with just the Seahawks and Washington Football Team set to go head-to-head during "Monday Night Football." This slate had no shortage of storylines, including that we now have a new No. 1 seed in the AFC in the Ravens, who overcame four Lamar Jackson interceptions to defeat the Browns. Not only was there movement throughout the ever-evolving playoff picture, but there were various other developments over the week that'll almost certainly impact the lines heading into Week 13.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints open as 5-point underdogs against the Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) have lost each of their last four games after starting the season 5-2 and have another Thursday night game at home in the Dome this week for prime time. The Saints’ opponent this week, the Dallas Cowboys (7-4), have lost their last two games, so...
NFL
fox8live.com

Saints running back Mark Ingram to reserve/Covid19 list

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Add Mark Ingram to the reserve/Covid-19 list, according to FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan. Ingram becomes the second player to land on the list this week after Cam Jordan tested positive on Monday. According to Duncan, Ingram is vaccinated and could return if he has no...
NFL
State
New York State
Yardbarker

First Look: Saints vs. Jets

It's another week for the Saints (5-7), and their season is essentially hanging in the balance with just several games left to play. New Orleans looks to break their five-game losing streak, and they'll have to do it on the road against the Jets (3-9) as part of seven early games in Week 14. Here's a look at some areas we're paying attention for Sunday's game.
NFL
Huron Daily Tribune

Saints end 5-game skid with 30-9 victory over skidding Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Five straight losses didn't sit well with the New Orleans Saints. So they took it out on the skidding New York Jets, and things felt just about normal again. Alvin Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a four-game...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys update: Report that Alvin Kamara not expected to play; Micah Parsons is Defensive Rookie of the Month

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, there is speculation that one of the Saints best players will not be able to go. Running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but was limited in practice this week and was officially designated as questionable for the game. Reports are starting to trickle out that he is not expected to play.
NFL
#Saints#The Jets#American Football
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Kamara, Defense Lead Saints to 30-9 Win Over the Jets

The New Orleans Saints were facing the New York Jets in a battle of floundering teams with little to no playoffs hopes. The Saints however could still get in the postseason with a flurry to end the year. It all starts today if the Saints are able to win against the Jets.
NFL
NOLA.com

Alvin Kamara wills Saints to victory over Jets to end New Orleans' five-game losing streak

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Bryce Hall had Alvin Kamara in his sights. Hall, a second-year cornerback for the New York Jets, had the four-time Pro Bowl running back one-on-one in the open field in the red zone. But Hall was no match for the slippery Kamara, who sent the Virginia product to the turf after a sharp cutback while en route to the end zone.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Saints

Jeff Ulbrich’s defense sold the Jets short in Week 13. In Week 14, it was Zach Wilson and Mike LaFleur’s depleted offense that cost New York a chance to win. The Jets held the Saints to a second-quarter touchdown, a late fourth-quarter score and a meaningless garbage time rushing touchdown by Taysom Hill, but their offense never found the end zone and settled for three field goals in a 30-9 loss to New Orleans. The Jets’ 10th loss of the season officially eliminated them playoff contention.
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Making A Quarterback Change

After losing four straight games with Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback, the New Orleans Saints are apparently ready for a new signal caller. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints are reportedly giving Taysom Hill the first-team reps this week. Siemian is getting the second team reps as Hill stands poised to start on Thursday.
NFL
kslsports.com

Taysom Hill Scores Twice, Leads Saints To Win Over Zach Wilson, Jets

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill led the New Orleans Saints to a road win over fellow ex-Cougar signal-caller Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. The Jets hosted the Saints at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 12. New Orleans beat New York, 30-9. Both quarterbacks...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

If the Saints win/lose vs Jets

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will travel to MetLife Stadium for a date with the New York Jets. A game that appeared as a shoe in win at the beginning of the season, now seems like a game the Saints could easily lose if they continue to make the same offensive mistakes that have plagued this team for 5 straight weeks. The season is indeed on the line this Sunday, can the Saints rise above and return to New Orleans a victor?
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Saints Game Thread

It’s week 14 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey to face the New Orleans Saints. The Jets are coming off a 33 - 18 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets defense allowed the Eagles to score on their first seven straight drives in that game. Needless to say, it is nearly impossible to win when your defense plays like that.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints seize 10-6 halftime lead over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

The New Orleans Saints, trying to end a five-game losing streak, took a 10-6 halftime lead over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Saints (5-7) scored on a 23-yard field goal by Brett Maher on their opening possession, the first time the team has scored on its opening possession since Week 1, and on a 16-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara﻿. The fifth-year veteran out of Tennessee set an NFL record on the opening drive for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons with his 359th catch, one more than San Francisco 49er great Roger Craig, Kamara, who missed the past four games, finished the half with 13 carries for 75 yards and three catches for 19 yards.
NFL

