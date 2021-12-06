SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Apple store in Southlake is temporarily closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among employees. On Thursday, December 9, the Apple store at 260 Grand Avenue shut its doors for the time being after some employees became sick with symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Nick Leahy, an Apple spokesperson, said that in addition to continuing to provide testing for all employees, the employees of the Southlake store will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work. “Since the very first days of the pandemic, and every day since, we have prioritized the health and wellbeing of customers and employees above all else. As we continue to face these ongoing challenges, we remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave,” Leahy said. No information was provided about when the store is expected to reopen.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO