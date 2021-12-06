ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winston-Salem Journal

Ask SAM: Is Winston-Salem banning gas lawn mowers and leaf blowers?

Q: Someone told me that the City of Winston-Salem is going to ban or outlaw two-cycle engines like those in lawn mowers, string trimmers and leaf blowers because of air pollution concerns. Is that true?. M.S. Answer: No, the city isn’t banning them. “The City has no plans to outlaw...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
eastcountytoday.net

CARB Votes to Do Away With Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers and Lawn Mowers

On Thursday, the California Air Resource Board voted to prohibit gas powered small off-road engines that are found in leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other equipment be zero emission starting in 2024. “Today’s action by the Board addresses these small but highly polluting engines. It is a significant step towards...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes in their lifetime in one of the world's toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other efforts to extinguish smoking were taking too long.
AUSTRALIA
okcheartandsoul.com

Biden plans oil, gas lease reform but not outright ban on public land

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday beneficial an overhaul of the nation’s oil and fuel leasing program to restrict areas accessible areas for power growth and lift prices for oil and fuel firms to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Inside Division stops...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

Apple Store In Southlake Temporarily Closes Due To COVID-19 Cases

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Apple store in Southlake is temporarily closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among employees. On Thursday, December 9, the Apple store at 260 Grand Avenue shut its doors for the time being after some employees became sick with symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Nick Leahy, an Apple spokesperson, said that in addition to continuing to provide testing for all employees, the employees of the Southlake store will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work. “Since the very first days of the pandemic, and every day since, we have prioritized the health and wellbeing of customers and employees above all else.  As we continue to face these ongoing challenges, we remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave,” Leahy said. No information was provided about when the store is expected to reopen.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS LA

LAX Police Unveils New $216M Headquarters Building

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The police force for Los Angeles International Airport finally has its own headquarters. Dec. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) L.A. Airport Police, the third largest law enforcement agency in L.A. County, unveiled its new $216 million headquarters Thursday. It’s the first time its had its own headquarters since the department formed back in 1946. The facility consolidates eight existing, standalone divisions under one roof. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9160 Loyola Blvd. The agency also got the chance to show off some of its new motorcycles and patrol SUVs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds Turn in Firearms at United Playaz Gun Buyback in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — People lined up in San Francisco Saturday morning to rid themselves of unwanted guns in a buyback program meant to destroy weapons before they cause unintended tragedies. “There’s a long line of cars, people who walk up, people who bring handguns and assault rifles,” said S.F. supervisor Matt Haney. “It’s incredible how many guns there are out there and how many people actually want to get rid of them.” They began arriving at the buyback location on Howard Street in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood at 8 a.m. — people voluntarily giving up their weapons. For many, getting rid...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3-Alarm Fire Erupts Early Saturday At San Francisco Bayview Warehouse

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 3-alarm fire erupted inside a San Francisco warehouse early Saturday, but quick responding firefighters were able to contain and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings. San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. at the building located at the corner of Barneveld and Newcomb in an industrial area of the Bayview District. The warehouse was occupied by a compressor company and located near a tow yard. The blaze was quickly elevated to 3 alarms because of the threat to nearby buildings. “At this time, the San Francisco Fire Department...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Citing Emergency Drought Conditions, Alameda County Imposes Water Restrictions

FREMONT (KPIX) — The Alameda County Water District officially declared a water shortage emergency Thursday night and new restrictions are in place, effective immediately. The Alameda County Water District services Fremont, Newark and Union City. The district says the demand will exceed supply levels in the next year. Coming off two critically dry years with another one expected next year, the water district is asking for a 15% reduction in water usage district-wide. “I will be totally fine. I was traveling recently during the Thanksgiving weekend and I saw the reservoir. I was astonished with the level of water,” said Fremont resident Arun...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

2 Alabama friends missing on California trip were murdered, police say

Two friends from Alabama who flew to Sacramento to enjoy a California vacation have likely been murdered, police say. LaDexter Pelt, 25, of Greene County, Ala., and John DuBose Jr., 20, of Tuscaloosa arrived at Sacramento International Airport on the morning of November 4. Surveillance footage obtained by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shows the men getting into a dark blue, four-door sedan, potentially a Nissan or Toyota, at the airport. According to family members, their last contact was a confirmation from Pelt to his mother that he'd arrived in Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

Court upholds California ban on high-capacity magazines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld California's ban on high-capacity magazines in a split decision that may be headed for the U.S. Supreme Court. The San Francisco-based panel acted Tuesday after two appellate judges last year ruled the state’s ban...
