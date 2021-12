Marc Cox teamed up with The Range St. Louis West for the 2021 First Responders Spotlight and together they raised more than $25,000 for Responder Rescue, Inc .

Thank you to The Range for their generous donation and hard work.

We’d also like to thank the folks at Donut Delight for their generosity in feeding our first responders for the entire month of November!

Marc Cox & Lake St. Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi

Eureka Fire Protection District

West County Precinct St. Louis County