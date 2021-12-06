Crawford Cookshop opens in downtown Clayton

The U-shaped bar has seating for 12.

CLAYTON — Chef Scott Crawford has opened the doors to Crawford Cookshop, his most casual restaurant to date, at 401 Main St. in downtown Clayton.

Crawford Cookshop celebrates simple, delicious Americana-style food from a wood-fired grill, the restaurant said in a news release.

“Crawford Cookshop is the silver lining that came out of the pandemic,” Crawford said. “We’re excited to now have a home for the comfort foods we love cooking and eating, in a setting that’s ideal for families and groups to enjoy weekly, in the heart of this charming Clayton community.”

Crawford tapped North Carolina native Bryan Slattery to lead Crawford Cookshop as chef de cuisine. “Chef Slattery is a consummate professional with a knowledge and curiosity for modern American cooking — making him a perfect fit for this fun, a casual concept rooted in the seasons around a wood-fired grill,” Crawford said.

Slattery is a Culinary Institute of America graduate and former Crawford mentee at the Cloister at Sea Island in Georgia. He recently served with Michelin star chef Brandon Sharp at Carolina Inns’ Crossroads Chapel Hill.

He honed his butchery skills at Carolina Butcher Shop in Angier and his barbecue techniques in his backyard with his father.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join my former mentor Scott Crawford, now with the opportunity to lead his kitchen at Crawford Cookshop,” Slattery said. “Our food is delicious, fun and has integrity, which feels very at home here in Clayton.”

Diners can begin with snacks — pimento cheese on brioche toast, house-made pork rinds with caramelized onion dip or spicy boiled peanut hummus. Or choose from wings three ways – smoked chicken with Alabama sauce, fried chicken with fermented chili or grilled duck with hot honey, brown butter and peanuts.

Appetizers include grilled oysters with chorizo butter and sourdough crumbs, saucy pork ribs, and beef tartare with potato chips.

For salads, try local lettuces with Green Goddess dressing and ricotta salata or Ceasar with grilled romaine hearts. Add smoked trout, grilled chicken or beef short ribs to make it meal.

Crawford’s house-ground and wood-fired burgers — “classic” and “premiere” — will be on the menu every day, alongside sandwiches like crispy catfish with pickled okra tartar sauce.

Diners will be able to choose from a selection of entrees, including wood-roasted trout, roast chicken, venison meatloaf and grilled ribeye, each made with savory sides like mushroom bread pudding, smoked potato puree and creamed collard greens. Weekly specials, including fried chicken on Thursdays and smoked prime rib on Fridays, will begin in the new year.

Pies, puddings and ice creams complete the menu. Among them are chocolate buttermilk pie, warm bread pudding with salted caramel ice cream, and soft-serve ice cream sundaes.

The bar will offer local draft beers, wine and cocktails.

The restaurant is in a 1904 building in the center of Main Street. Louis Cherry Architecture designed Crawford Cookshop in the Crawford Hospitality style — minimalist, in tones of gray, with sleek seating and hidden lighting. The restaurant has seating for 76 indoors and 40 outdoors, with a U-shaped bar for 12.

Crawford Cookshop, which does not take reservations, will be open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner only. Large parties may call ahead the day of their visit to inquire about seating.

In the new year, look for Saturday and Sunday brunch and lunch in the future.

Online ordering will also begin in new year.