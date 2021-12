A blog post by the company suggested that users won’t be able to find anything different while using the platform but will be benefited from some of the updates. American public benefit organization Kickstarter is all set to introduce an open-source protocol on the blockchain. The protocol will fundamentally build a decentralized version of Kickstarter’s core functionality. According to a statement by the company, the new plan is aimed at engaging multiple platforms (including the forthcoming Kickstarter.com) with the upcoming protocol.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO