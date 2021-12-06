Watch Billy Idol Live at The Lounge

Hardcore guitar player Billy Graziadei of Biohazard has released a new lyric video for his song “One Life to Live” under his solo project BillyBio. In the song, BillyBio sings about the struggles of life and and how we only have one life, so we might as well live it to the fullest. Under the heavy guitar and yelled lyrics, there is a lot of positivity and empowerment, it is about fighting for your rights and letting your heart guide you. The chanted chorus “One life to live” is the only break from the rough yelling of the verses and the advice BillyBio offers on how best to live. It is about fighting the good fight, don’t let others put you down, and in the final lines of the song, he remarks “With my dying breath I’ll stand.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO