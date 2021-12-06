ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayscale finds that over 25% of US households surveyed currently own Bitcoin

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report published by Grayscale Investments on Monday, more than one-quarter of U.S. investors surveyed (26%) said they already own Bitcoin (BTC). Out of this group of owners, 46% and 44% also jointly held Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in their accounts, respectively. An additional three-quarters of the participants...

