Environment

Gusty this afternoon, frigid tonight

By Remeisha Shade
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
We are dealing with some wild weather changes as we kick off the new work week.

A powerful storm system has already brought wind gusts near 50 mph to Cleveland, Parma and Fairport, with more strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected this afternoon.

Images from the Power of 5 Weather Team showing the location, timing and impacts of the winter storm system moving through our area early this week.

For that reason, a Wind Advisory continues for areas near Lake Erie, including Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga & Lake counties until 10 p.m. The Wind Advisory for Ashtabula County will last a little longer until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Images from the Power of 5 Weather Team showing the location, timing and impacts of the winter storm system moving through our area early this week.

Gusts near 50 mph are still possible through this afternoon into early tonight. These winds could still cause a little damage, including blowing down a few tree limbs and possibly causing some isolated power outages.

Images from the Power of 5 Weather Team showing the location, timing and impacts of the winter storm system moving through our area early this week.

Wind will start to settle down overnight as the pressure gradient relaxes over our area.

That's just one part of the weather story. The other part continues to be the rapidly falling temperatures that we will have to deal with all day long. We started off quite mild for December early this morning in the 50s.

Images from the Power of 5 Weather Team showing the location, timing and impacts of the winter storm system moving through our area early this week.

I hope you enjoyed that balmy weather because we will crash to the 30s during the afternoon and end up in the 20s late tonight — yikes! Make sure you are bundled up!

With the breezy conditions, it will feel even colder, with wind chills in the teens tonight & Tuesday. A few lake effect snow bands are expected to set up by this evening through the late-night hours that could dump a few inches of accumulation for parts of the snow belt through Tuesday.

Images from the Power of 5 Weather Team showing the location, timing and impacts of the winter storm system moving through our area early this week.

The winter blast will stick around through at least mid-week before warmer air returns later this week.

Weather will continue to be up and down as we make our way through the holiday season.

