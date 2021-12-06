Merck's (MRK) Keytruda Gets FDA Nod for Expanded Melanoma Use

Merck MRK announced that its blockbuster drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has received approval for adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients (aged 12 years and above) with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection.

The FDA has also granted approval to Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment for pediatric patients (aged 12 years and above) with stage III melanoma following complete resection. Please note that Keytruda is already approved as an adjuvant treatment for adult patients with stage III melanoma following complete resection.

The approval for Keytruda in stage IIB and IIC melanoma is based on data from phase III KEYNOTE-716 study that evaluated Keytruda in combination with placebo for upto one year in patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma. In the study, Keytruda demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival, thereby reducing the risk of disease recurrence or death by 35% compared to placebo.

Merck’s stock has declined 10.3% this year so far against the industry ’s 12.4% rise.

Melanoma, which is the most serious form of skin cancer, is marked by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells.

During third-quarter 2021, Merck recorded $4.5 billion in sales from Keytruda. Keytruda is already approved for the treatment of many cancers globally. Sales of the drug are gaining from continued uptake in various cancer indications. Development of the drug in other indications is also progressing well. In fact, Keytruda is being studied across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings in more than 1600 studies, including combination studies. Label expansions for new cancer indications, if approved, can further boost sales.

