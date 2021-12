After a number of rumors and reports about how many episodes the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett would consist of, Star Wars confirmed today on Twitter that the adventure will consist of seven episodes. This total shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans, as the series has been billed more as a limited event as opposed to an ongoing project, so being longer than fellow Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki yet being shorter than seasons of The Mandalorian falls in line with the typical story structures of the streaming service. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO