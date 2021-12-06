Thunder's Theo Maledon: Joins the Thunder

Mann ended with 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets. Mann struggled from the field in the loss, and to compound things, offered basically nothing else in terms of production. The rookie has been handed an increased role of late, quite possibly much earlier than the team would have anticipated to begin the season. It is still difficult to gauge where he sits in the rotation when the team is healthy. However, as we know, the Thunder are going to be resting players at every turn, meaning Mann could continue logging decent minutes for the foreseeable future.
