Thunder's Theo Maledon: Joins the Thunder

Dort contributed 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 101-99 loss to the Wizards. Dort has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games and has also scored at least 15 points in four appearances in a row, so there's no question he has a prominent role in the Thunder's offensive scheme. Through 18 games on the season, Dort is having a monster year and is averaging career-high marks in points (17.3), rebounds (4.4) and assists (1.9) per game, though most of his value comes from his scoring figures.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO