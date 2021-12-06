ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Joins the Thunder

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Maledon was recalled by the Thunder on Monday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets make NBA history for consecutive wins after long losing streak

It’s well known that young NBA teams tend to run hot and cold, but the 2021-22 Houston Rockets have taken that to an extreme. Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma City — even with big names like Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green lost due to injury — was their fourth consecutive win. That streak began immediately after Houston (5-16) had lost 15 games in a row.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Josh Giddey: Horrific night offensively in loss

Giddey posted two points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 102-89 loss to the Rockets. Giddey finished with a horrific night offensively, as the guard managed just one field-goal attempt across nine tries and missed all of his takes from three. However, Giddey picked up the slack and contributed well in rebounds and assists. It was his fourth straight matchup with at least five rebounds and four assists. Currently, Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Derrick Favors: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Favors (non-COVID illness) didn't practice Tuesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Favors was a late scratch for Monday's loss at Houston, and he may be in danger of missing the rematch Wednesday. Mike Muscala (ankle) also didn't practice Tuesday, so Isaiah Roby could once again operate as the primary backup to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl against the Rockets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Won't play Monday

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston. Williams sustained an ankle injury in Friday's narrow loss to the Wizards, and he was unable to return to the contest. Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokusevski will likely see increased playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores team-high 21 points

Dort contributed 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 101-99 loss to the Wizards. Dort has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games and has also scored at least 15 points in four appearances in a row, so there's no question he has a prominent role in the Thunder's offensive scheme. Through 18 games on the season, Dort is having a monster year and is averaging career-high marks in points (17.3), rebounds (4.4) and assists (1.9) per game, though most of his value comes from his scoring figures.
NBA
USA Today

Rockets vs. Thunder: 7 prop bets for Monday's game

After shocking both the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, the Rockets are riding their first winning streak of the season, and they’ll have a good chance to extend the run at home on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets have already beaten the Thunder once this year, winning by 33 points in a blowout.
NBA
Huron Daily Tribune

Wood's big night leads Rockets over Thunder 102-89

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood had 24 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as the Houston Rockets won their third straight game with a 102-89 victory over the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Kevin Porter Jr. contributed the first triple-double of his career with 11 points, 11 assists...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Josh Giddey: Out due to illness

Giddey (illness) will not play Wednesday against Houston. The good news is Giddey did not test positive for COVID-19, but he could still miss a game or two as the Thunder head into a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set. The rookie is coming off of a rough shooting night Monday against the Rockets, when he posted just two points on 1-of-9 shooting (0-5 3Pt) to go with seven assists, five boards, one steal and two blocks.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Rockets at Thunder: Five things to watch

OKLAHOMA CITY — The previous time the Rockets had a winning streak of three or more games, they brought a six-game run into a second game in three nights against the Thunder in Oklahoma City and lost. The Rockets’ current three-game streak was built entirely at home. They play the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Mike Muscala: Questionable Wednesday

Muscala (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. Muscala was unable to practice Tuesday due to the ankle injury, but he has yet to be ruled out for Wednesday's contest. He should serve as the primary backup center if available, since Derrick Favors (non-COVID illness) has already been ruled out.
NBA
The Dream Shake

Can You Fear The Thunder?

After tonight’s game 15% of the Rockets schedule will be games against the OKC Thunder. So far the two teams have splint their contests. 33% of the Rockets wins have come at the expense of the Thunder. Can they make it 50%? Let’s see!. Tonight will be the third game...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Gabriel Deck: Sent to G League

Deck was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Deck has made just five appearances for the Thunder this season, scoring 1.8 points across 4.6 minutes per game. The Blue don't play again until Friday, but if Deck is still with them, he will likely see extended run against the G League Ignite.
NBA
ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander placed in concussion protocol

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and is out indefinitely, the team announced Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander suffered the concussion after two common fouls late in Wednesday's loss to the Houston Rockets, a game in which he scored a season-high 39 points. There is...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Tre Mann: Erupts for 17 points Monday

Mann notched 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 102-89 loss to Houston. This was by far the rookie's best game of the season thus far, as Mann erupted for a new career high offensively while finishing in double figures for a second time. Mann's previous best was 12 points against the Kings on Nov. 12. Also, the former Florida Gator has reached the seven-point mark in six different outings.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Records 17 points off bench

Roby recorded 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block during Monday's loss to Houston. Roby tied for second on the team in scoring, as the forward played well off the bench and finished with a new season high offensively. Roby previously scored in double figures just one other time this year, which was Oct. 27 against the Lakers (13 points). Monday's outing also marked the first time that Roby played since Nov. 22.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Ty Jerome: Manages decent production Thursday

Jerome recorded 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 152-79 loss to the Grizzlies. Jerome can walk away from Thursday's record loss with his head held at least moderately high. He shifted into the starting lineup after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out due to illness. At this point, there is no clear timetable on when Gilgeous-Alexander will return to the court, so in the meantime, Jerome is worth a look, at least in deeper formats.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Mike Muscala: Ruled out vs. Rockets

Muscala (ankle) will not play Wednesday against Houston. A sore right ankle will keep the veteran big man out of a second straight game. His role has varied throughout the first six weeks of the season, but Muscala hasn't done nearly enough to warrant consideration in season-long fantasy leagues.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Mike Muscala: Not listed on injury report

Muscala (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Grizzlies. Muscala missed the last two games due to right ankle soreness, but it appears as though he'll be back in action Thursday. He's averaged 5.7 points in 13.7 minutes per game across his last three appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Tre Mann: Scores empty 11 points in loss

Mann ended with 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets. Mann struggled from the field in the loss, and to compound things, offered basically nothing else in terms of production. The rookie has been handed an increased role of late, quite possibly much earlier than the team would have anticipated to begin the season. It is still difficult to gauge where he sits in the rotation when the team is healthy. However, as we know, the Thunder are going to be resting players at every turn, meaning Mann could continue logging decent minutes for the foreseeable future.
NBA

