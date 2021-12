Santa is getting ready for his biggest day of the year on December 25th and he is excited to visit all the kids in Michigan and across the globe. Here is a question for ya?. Do you know the names of all of Santa's Reindeer? Sure you do, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, and Blitzen. And of course, we recall the most famous reindeer of all. Yep Rudolph.

LANSING, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO