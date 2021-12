INDIANAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for murder for her alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in a northwest Indianapolis apartment Thursday. IMPD officers responded to the shooting on St. Thomas Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. and found two people who had apparently been shot. Police later said one of the victims, an adult female, was in serious condition at an Indianapolis hospital. The other victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO