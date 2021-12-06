U.S. DOJ sues Texas over redistricting that will ‘deny Black, Latino voters choice’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Potter County Republican Party said it is changing the way it holds primary elections, making a move to hand-marked and counted ballots. “This is the way we did it, and it worked for over 200 years,” said Republican Party Chairman, Dan Rogers. “They vote to not go with electronic voting machines, […]

POTTER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO