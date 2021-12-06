Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Upside Stopped By 1784.90 Pivot Point

Gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as it seems like we do not have anywhere to be. With this being the case, I think that we are settling into a bit of a range as we head into the end of the year, especially as liquidity starts to disappear later in the month. The closer we get towards New Year’s Eve, the more likely we are to see a lot of hesitation for bigger position sizing. The lack of liquidity can also cause major spikes in both directions, so keep an eye on your position size, because if something goes wrong and suddenly spikes, it seems as if it is Murphy’s Law that it is almost always against you.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO