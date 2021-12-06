ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Upside Stopped By 1784.90 Pivot Point

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 6 days ago

The price of Gold showed some oversold signs but only a valid breakout above the...

forextv.com

DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold

Gold prices see small bounce after hot US inflation numbers. Falling breakeven rates pressure bullish inflation narrative. XAU/USD eyes Federal Reserve’s economic projections (SEP) Gold prices were largely unchanged last week despite the highest US inflation print in nearly 40 years. The consumer price index (CPI) crossed the wires...
BUSINESS
seeitmarket.com

The Large-Cap Stock MarketIndices Reach a Pivotal Point

With a stock market gap up on Tuesday, many traders scrambled to re-enter as they grappled with FOMO (fear of missing out). Additionally, the market is reaching a pivotal point as traders who piled in, wait for a breakout towards highs. Looking at large-cap and big-tech indices, the S&P 500...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fed and BoJ Divergence to Support Buyers

In November, the United States’ inflation rate reached 6.8%, its highest level in four decades. After climbing to 113.00 on Monday, the USD/JPY stopped. The yield on US Treasury bonds is rising, but it is still below recent highs. It is expected that the Fed will raise rates at its December 15th meeting, which is … Continued.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Uncertain Around 1.13, Fed, ECB to Guide

The Fed and ECB are likely to take opposing positions at next week’s meeting. The market wants clarity about the Omicron variant and its potential impact on growth. The EUR/USD currency pair is currently near a year low and threatens to drop to 1.1200. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is biased to the downside as risk … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 10 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/MXN pair. The USD/MXN pair was in a strong corrective phase in the last weeks but now it has reached a strong support zone. In the short term, the currency pair moves somehow sideways. The pressure remains high, so only a major … Continued.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Looks Negative Under $1,780 Ahead of US CPI Data

Gold prices are dropping as US inflation rises to its highest level in decades. As an inflation hedge, the gold price will not benefit if the November US inflation report (CPI) increases the odds of a Fed rate hike. Gold may outperform during a period of high volatility, unlike other assets. Gold price declined ahead … Continued.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking an upside extension from hourly support

USD/CAD bulls are committing which could lead to upside correction in the coming hours. The daily chart and hourly time frame mary for a continuation towards the 61.8% ratio. USD/CAD has been making tracks to the upside in recent sessions and is now on the verge of a bullish extension. The hourly support is currently holding up so bulls are looking for an optimal entry at this juncture. However, there is the possibility of another test of the bullish commitments near 1.27 the figure.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Continue Sideways Grinding

Gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as it seems like we do not have anywhere to be. With this being the case, I think that we are settling into a bit of a range as we head into the end of the year, especially as liquidity starts to disappear later in the month. The closer we get towards New Year’s Eve, the more likely we are to see a lot of hesitation for bigger position sizing. The lack of liquidity can also cause major spikes in both directions, so keep an eye on your position size, because if something goes wrong and suddenly spikes, it seems as if it is Murphy’s Law that it is almost always against you.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Finds Support at Key Technical Level

Gold (XAU/USD) remains supported below critical resistance of $1,800. Evergrande sends jitters through China’s property markets, gold holds firm. Inflation comes in line with expectations, gold traders focus on FOMC. Gold Prices. Although the combination of higher inflation data and rising geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on risk sentiment,...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?

Gold, XAU/USD, CPI, US Dollar, Fed, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices marked time as traders await US CPI report. Elevated inflation may boost hawkish Fed policy estimates. That may send XAU/USD towards lows from September. Gold prices marked time on Thursday as the yellow metal was influenced by...
BUSINESS

