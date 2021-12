Cardinals -7.5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Cardinals got their bye week at the perfect time. They did a fairly heroic job to get to the bye still 9-2 after star QB Kyler Murray and his best receiver DeAndre Hopkins both missed multiple games. Now reenergized, well-rested, and a bit healthier, they can focus on the remaining games of the season. Ideally, Arizona can close out the NFC West with a game to spare and rest their starters before the playoffs.

